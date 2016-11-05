Celtics @ 7: Rookie Jaylen Brown Impressive In First Five Games With Boston

November 5, 2016 1:42 PM
Filed Under: Adam Kaufman, Boston Celtics, celtics @ 7, Jaylen Brown, NBA

BOSTON (CBS) – The Celtics are dealing with injuries and perhaps a bit of an identity crisis given their poor start defensively, but the club appears to have found something with rookie third overall pick Jaylen Brown just five games into their season.

Saturday’s “Celtics @ 7” on 98.5 The Sports Hub honed in the NBA freshman, now forced into a starting role with Jae Crowder hurt, and host Adam Kaufman’s impressed with Brown’s early contributions.

MassLive.com C’s beat writer Jay King joined the show to discuss Brown’s early development, the team’s injuries and absence of defense, and much more.

This extended program also features a passionate debate concerning whether the Celtics should retire Ray Allen’s No. 20 and a revisionist look at former coach Doc Rivers’ departure.

Listen to this week’s full episode of Celtics @ 7

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch