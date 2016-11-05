Celtics @ 7: Rookie Jaylen Brown Impressive In First Five Games With Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – The Celtics are dealing with injuries and perhaps a bit of an identity crisis given their poor start defensively, but the club appears to have found something with rookie third overall pick Jaylen Brown just five games into their season.
Saturday’s “Celtics @ 7” on 98.5 The Sports Hub honed in the NBA freshman, now forced into a starting role with Jae Crowder hurt, and host Adam Kaufman’s impressed with Brown’s early contributions.
MassLive.com C’s beat writer Jay King joined the show to discuss Brown’s early development, the team’s injuries and absence of defense, and much more.
This extended program also features a passionate debate concerning whether the Celtics should retire Ray Allen’s No. 20 and a revisionist look at former coach Doc Rivers’ departure.
Listen to this week’s full episode of Celtics @ 7
One Comment