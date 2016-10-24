Celtics Reportedly Cut R.J. Hunter; James Young Wins Final Roster Spot

BOSTON (CBS) — It wasn’t a very happy birthday for R.J. Hunter on Monday.
After not finding any takers on the trade market, the Celtics have reportedly waived the 2015 first-round pick in order to trim their roster to 15 players by Monday’s 4 p.m. deadline.
Boston drafted Hunter with the 28th overall pick out of Georgia State in 2015, but he struggled to find playing time with the Celtics during his rookie season. He appeared in just 36 games, averaging 2.7 points off 37 percent shooting.
Hunter turned 23 on Monday, but lost the final roster spot to James Young, the 17th overall pick in 2014. Young is younger than Hunter at just 21 and has a higher upside, but has played in only 60 games over his two seasons with the Celtics.
The Celtics open the 2016-17 season Wednesday night when they host the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden.
One Comment
Ugh. Hunter hoops IQ is off the charts. Young hopeless; should have stayed at KY at least one more year. DA will live to regret this when RJ is a solid rotation player for another NBA squad and Young is driving for Uber.