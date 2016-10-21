Bobby Orr, Milt Schmidt Drop First Puck At Bruins Home Opener

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins opened the TD Garden portion of their schedule in style on Thursday night, and it had nothing to do with their dramatic 2-1 win over the Devils.

Before the game, the Bruins welcomed two of their legends to center ice to drop the ceremonial first puck.

Watch as #NHLBruins legends Bobby Orr and Milt Schmidt share the honor of dropping the ceremonial first puck before tonight's home opener. pic.twitter.com/fQdUFWFk4a — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 21, 2016

Bobby Orr and Milt Schmidt are consider 1 and 1A (in whatever order you want to rank them in) in terms of the greatest Bruins player ever, a title they each bestow upon each other.

“I would go with you, Milty, being the greatest Bruin ever,” Orr said before the game.

“You’ve got to say that, because you’re right beside me,” Schmidt said, drawing laughter from the media.

“He wasn’t very big, but he had a heart this big on the ice, and that’s how he played,” Orr said of Schmidt. “He’s a great man and a great friend to all of us.”

After Schmidt gave a lengthy explanation on what made Orr the greatest, Orr pulled out a $20 bill to show off his gratitude:

It was a great scene for all the fans in attendance and watching at home, and created some great mojo for the Bruins ahead of their home opener.