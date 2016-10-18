WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383 Click Here for Latest myTV38 Online Features   Follow @myTV38Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning […]

Isaiah Thomas Has DeMarcus Cousins’ Respect, And Would Really Like Him On Celtics

October 18, 2016 3:54 PM
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, DeMarcus Cousins, Isaiah Thomas, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Isaiah Thomas is one of the few players who can get through to DeMarcus Cousins, the talented but temperamental star out in Sacramento.

The littlest guy on the court would talk a big game to the center during their time with the Kings, and despite the losing culture associated with the team, Thomas usually backed it up. So even when Cousins was throwing a temper tantrum, and it was dangerous to be around the volatile star, Thomas wasn’t afraid. More times than not he could get Cousins to calm down a bit — no easy task for fellow big men, let alone a 5-foot-9 guard.

Thomas, who has become a strong leader the Boston locker room, is envisioning big things for his team this season. He’s happy with the team they have in place, one that won 48 games last season and added Al Horford over the summer, but if Danny Ainge can work out a long-rumored trade that would get Cousins out of Sacramento and into Celtics green, Boston would become an even more intriguing and realistic threat to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference.

“If he came to Boston, that would be good, really good,” Thomas told Sporting News last week following a Celtics preseason game in Brooklyn. “The thing is, I’ve got his respect. I’ve always had that.

“When I was with him, I didn’t back down,” Thomas continued. “I’m a point guard and that was my job. No matter if we did or didn’t get along off the court, on that court we were going to get along, and I was going to hold him accountable. That’s just how it is. It’s how I’ve always been. And he respects me for doing that.”

Cousins is onto his sixth head coach in Sacramento, a situation that could turn this season into a ticking time bomb for the Kings. If it goes nuclear and Vlade Divac decides it’s time to move on from Cousins, the Celtics are in a great position to take advantage and make a deal happen.

And if Ainge is worried about Cousins bringing his old habits to Boston with him, he can count on Isaiah Thomas to help keep him in check.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia