Curt Schilling To Run Against Sen. Elizabeth Warren, If Shonda Approves

BOSTON (CBS) – Former Red Sox star Curt Schilling says he will run against Senator Elizabeth Warren when she’s up for re-election in 2018… if his wife says it’s okay.
In an interview Tuesday morning on WPRO Radio in Providence, Schilling said he’s made up his mind and plans to run, but he hasn’t talked to his wife Shonda about it yet.
During an appearance at Donald Trump’s campaign headquarters in Nashua, N.H. Tuesday afternoon, Schilling said his family will have the final say on if he will run in 2018.
“It really is a family decision. I think I could do it. I think I could beat (Warren). And I think I could help this state,” Schilling said.
Warren’s spokesman told WBZ-TV she had no comment on Schilling’s announcement.
If he does officially run, Schilling has an uphill battle ahead of him, according to a recent WBZ-UMass poll.
The WBZ-TV, WBZ NewsRadio, UMass Amherst poll of 700 likely voters last month found that she leads Schilling by 19 points, 47 percent to his 28 percent.
Sixteen percent of voters said they aren’t sure how they’d vote in that hypothetical race, and 9 percent said they would not vote.
Warren hasn’t yet officially announced that she’s running for re-election.
Schilling, meanwhile, said he hopes to run because he believes he could have an impact in the world of politics.
“I’m tired of watching people talk about it and not do anything about it. And I think I can make a difference,” said Schilling.
One Comment
That picture says it all.
Bingo.
I hope the Republicans do better…. The lefties here love old Fauxchontis so unseating her will require a Republican that does not have a questionable business past…… I was no Scott Brown fan but he was so much better than Liarwatha that I was shocked he got ousted…
This is great!
All the people who think a bully whose “skill” is screwing people in business deals is a good presidential candidate, will have someone to vote for at the state level.
You’re right…Liz is a thieving bully. She made millions writing books, posing as an American Indian and raking in the cake at Harvard while the poor food service workers ONLY made $22 an hour!!
that probably sounded smart in your head, loser.
Oh look a cute little Democrat troll posting from Mommy’s basement. Did I hit a nerve pansy??
Curt going to scam some more stupid and gullible retardlicons out of their welfare money.
Warren would have destroyed Trump by 30 points, little wanna be Trump the Shill-man has nothing to offer.
Oh LOL…you’ve gotta love Massachusetts liberals…they always assume the rest of the country would support the absolute losers they support. Before you try to disagree shall we recap?? Dukakis, Kerry and of course old Fat Teddy…shall I go on??
Warren won’t run in 2018. Hillary, if elected will appoint her to a cabinet post.