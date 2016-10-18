Curt Schilling To Run Against Sen. Elizabeth Warren, If Shonda Approves

BOSTON (CBS) – Former Red Sox star Curt Schilling says he will run against Senator Elizabeth Warren when she’s up for re-election in 2018… if his wife says it’s okay.

In an interview Tuesday morning on WPRO Radio in Providence, Schilling said he’s made up his mind and plans to run, but he hasn’t talked to his wife Shonda about it yet.

Curt Schilling on 2018 US Senate bid vs E Warren: "I've made my decision. I'm going to run. But – but – I haven't talked to Shonda, my wife" — Ted Nesi (@TedNesi) October 18, 2016

During an appearance at Donald Trump’s campaign headquarters in Nashua, N.H. Tuesday afternoon, Schilling said his family will have the final say on if he will run in 2018.

“It really is a family decision. I think I could do it. I think I could beat (Warren). And I think I could help this state,” Schilling said.

Warren’s spokesman told WBZ-TV she had no comment on Schilling’s announcement.

If he does officially run, Schilling has an uphill battle ahead of him, according to a recent WBZ-UMass poll.

The WBZ-TV, WBZ NewsRadio, UMass Amherst poll of 700 likely voters last month found that she leads Schilling by 19 points, 47 percent to his 28 percent.

Sixteen percent of voters said they aren’t sure how they’d vote in that hypothetical race, and 9 percent said they would not vote.

Warren hasn’t yet officially announced that she’s running for re-election.

Schilling, meanwhile, said he hopes to run because he believes he could have an impact in the world of politics.

“I’m tired of watching people talk about it and not do anything about it. And I think I can make a difference,” said Schilling.