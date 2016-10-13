2 Police Officers Shot In East Boston In Stable Condition

BOSTON (CBS) – Two Boston Police officers have been upgraded to stable condition and the police commissioner is hopeful “they’ll make a full recovery” after they were shot responding to a domestic incident in East Boston late Wednesday night. The gunman was killed.

“They’re recovering, which is really good news,” Commissioner William Evans told reporters at a news conference Thursday afternoon, saying the first 48 hours are the most critical. “Please keep them in your prayers.”

Police received a 911 call from a home on Gladstone Street around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday where two roommates were having an argument over a thermostat and one was said to have a gun.

Evans said several officers responded and when they arrived, a man at the door claimed his roommate pulled a large knife on him.

The officers went into house and Evans said that’s when 33-year-old Kirk Figueroa, wearing a ballistic vest, displayed a tactical shotgun and began firing at the officers.

Two were wounded – officer Richard Cintolo, who’s been with the department 27 years, and officer Matt Morris, a 12-year veteran of the force.

Several officers who heard the gunfire, ran inside and a shootout began. The two wounded officers were removed from the line of fire and police got both of them out of house and began applying first aid.

Morris had been shot in the leg and a main artery was severed.

“The officers were quick to put their hands (on the wound) as well as apply a tourniquet, which doctors later said probably saved his life,” Evans said.

Both were rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital in “extremely critical condition,” according to the commissioner, and spent the night in surgery. Both had several blood transfusions.

“If it wasn’t for the blood that both officers were given quickly last night. I don’t think both officers would have survived,” Evans said.

Figueroa, who lived at the home on Gladstone Street, was killed in the shootout. The city clerk’s office confirmed to WBZ-TV he was a constable for the city of Boston and was sworn in back in July.

A logo on a car towed away from the house said Elite Policing, which is a fugitive apprehension agency. On their website, Figueroa identifies himself as a “bail runner” with a military background in the United States Army Reserve.

Court records the WBZ I-Team obtained reveal felony indictments against Figueroa in Georgia, along with allegations of domestic abuse.

The commissioner praised police for getting the wounded officers away from the scene so quickly.

“I’ve got to commend the officers for rushing into that building with no fear whatsoever to rescue two fellow officers,” Evans said. “I don’t think anyone could have anticipated how quickly this incident went violent,” said Evans.

Nine other officers were treated at Tufts Medical Center for minor injuries and emotional stress. They were all released. “Some of them were involved in the exchange of gunfire, some involved in applying their hands to the wounds of these officers,” Evans said.

“I want to commend the men and women of the Boston Police Department for the incredible work they did,” said Mayor Marty Walsh.

Evans said the officers involved in the shooting were not wearing body cameras because East Boston is not part of the pilot program which began in the city last month.

