2 Boston Police Officers Shot In ‘Extremely Critical Condition’; Suspect Dead

BOSTON (CBS) – Two Boston Police officers are in “extremely critical condition” after they were shot in East Boston late Wednesday night.

The officers were shot just before 11 p.m. after they responded to a report of a person with a gun at 136 Gladstone Street.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans says the officers were shot multiple times and were undergoing surgery at Mass General Hospital.

#BPDCommunityAlert: #BPD confirming 2 Boston Police officers shot in the area of 136 Gladstone Street in East Boston. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) October 13, 2016

Evans said the incident started as a domestic dispute between two male roommates.

The suspect was found dead in the home. “I obviously commend the officers, they moved in and neutralized the threat pretty quick that no one else got killed,” Evans said.

Heavy police presence in Orient Heights right now. Dozens of BPD, at least two choppers, and multiple ambulances. pic.twitter.com/h1v0Ct2jlL — Toni Stark (@QuestionSleep) October 13, 2016

Nine other officers were treated at Tufts Medical Center for minor physical injuries and emotional stress. “They ran into a firefight here,” Evans said.

Both of the officers who were shot are male. One is a 28-year veteran and the other is a 12-year veteran of the department.

The suspect, a 33-year-old male, was a resident of 136 Gladstone Street.

Police asked residents in the area to shelter-in-place after the shooting. That order was lifted about an hour later.