2 Boston Police Officers Shot In ‘Extremely Critical Condition’; Suspect Dead

October 12, 2016 11:59 PM
Filed Under: Boston Police Shooting, Kirk Figueroa

BOSTON (CBS) – Two Boston Police officers are in “extremely critical condition” after they were shot in East Boston late Wednesday night.

UPDATE: Officers Out Of Surgery, Gunman Identified

The officers were shot just before 11 p.m. after they responded to a report of a person with a gun at 136 Gladstone Street.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans says the officers were shot multiple times and were undergoing surgery at Mass General Hospital.

Evans said the incident started as a domestic dispute between two male roommates.

The suspect was found dead in the home. “I obviously commend the officers, they moved in and neutralized the threat pretty quick that no one else got killed,” Evans said.

Nine other officers were treated at Tufts Medical Center for minor physical injuries and emotional stress. “They ran into a firefight here,” Evans said.

Both of the officers who were shot are male. One is a 28-year veteran and the other is a 12-year veteran of the department.

The suspect, a 33-year-old male, was a resident of 136 Gladstone Street.

Police asked residents in the area to shelter-in-place after the shooting. That order was lifted about an hour later.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Brian says:
    October 13, 2016 at 12:14 am

    kinda sad you are the only local channel not live on TV with this story.

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Kate says:
    October 13, 2016 at 6:09 am

    Sending my love and prayers to the injured officers, their families, and the entire Boston PD. I lived in Boston for 12 years, and Dad was NYPD for over 30 years. As a member of the extended family of the long blue line, when you hurt 1 or more of us, we all feel the pain. Boston Strong.

    Reply | Report comment

