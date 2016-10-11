Overcrowding A Problem For South Boston MBTA Bus Riders

BOSTON (CBS) – If you take an MBTA bus or work to school, you know that getting on board can be hectic. But in one Boston neighborhood, there’s close to 100 people waiting at one stop.

Pictures of commuters waiting at the number 7 bus stop on N Street and Broadway in South Boston have been making the rounds online.

WBZ-TV went to the bus stop recently and counted more than 50 people waiting at 8:30 a.m.

The number 7 that arrived was already pretty packed, forcing most of the commuters to wait for another bus.

State Rep. Nick Collins says overcrowding is a daily problem and he wants the MBTA to create a new bus depot.

“We’re thinking having City Point as a terminal or a bus depot where people can come get on the bus. We’re asking the T to get a shuttle service from here to South Station so you get more trips. Critically it’s more trips. Whether it’s more buses or more trips the goal is more trips,” Collins told WBZ.

The MBTA has apparently been studying the problem for the past year.

Public hearings will be held later this month. Look for an update on the air and online for meeting times and dates.