2 Suspects Sought In Shooting Of 9-Year-Old On Playground

October 10, 2016 2:12 PM
BOSTON (CBS) — Police are still searching for suspects in the shooting of a 9-year-old girl on a playground in Roxbury this past weekend.

The girl was shot in the back around 1 a.m. Sunday on Annunciation Road while a family was having a party nearby.

“Unfortunately this young lady got hit who had nothing to do with what I described as a cowardly act,” Boston Police Commissioner Bill Evans told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe.

The shooters fled the scene and there have not yet been any arrests.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance video from the area, which Evans said shows two people firing indiscriminately into a crowd.

“We see a white SUV pull up, and two individuals pull up, both of them firing shots toward the rear of the Annunciation Road development,” Evans said.

The commissioner said there’s a possibility that the girl suffered some permanent damage, but he’s hoping she makes a full recovery.

“It’s tragic, that she’s just innocent playing in the playground, and gets hit by a stray bullet here,” he said.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe reports

Comments

One Comment

