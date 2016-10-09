Martellus Bennett Channels Inner Luke Cage, Hauls In Three Touchdowns For Patriots

BOSTON (CBS) — Early in the first quarter of Sunday’s 33-13 Patriots win over the Browns, it didn’t look good for Martellus Bennett.

The tight end left the field early in the contest after having his ankle rolled up on, and he was deemed questionable to return. The trainers even asked him if he wanted to be carted off.

No cart was necessary, and Bennett soon found his way back on the field. It’s a good thing he did too, as he hauled in six catches on the day, including all three of Tom Brady’s touchdown passes.

It turns out, all Bennett needed was a little inspiration from a comic book character. When asked after the game why he came back after the injury, he answered in a way that only Martellus Bennett could (with a little bit of colorful language mixed in).

“[Stuff] hurts. You lay down for a second, you feel sorry for yourself, then you think of all the people who are counting on you on the field and off the field, and you just find a way suck it up and go out there and play for those guys. That’s what it’s really about. I didn’t want to let my teammates down. A lot of stuff we worked on in practice counted on both of us being out there, so I had to figure out a way to go back out there and play with my teammates,” he said.

“They asked me if I needed a cart and I’m like, ‘[shoot], I’m going to look so weak.’ I’ve been watching Luke Cage. He’s the bulletproof brother from Marvel, and I’m like, ‘What would Luke Cage do right now?’ He’d get up and keep bouncing around, so I was like, ‘I’ve got to get up and show them, get a moment, just run off the field and let them know I’m coming back in the game,'” he continued.

Well said, Marty. Well said.

About the only thing Bennett did wrong on Sunday was his celebratory spike after his first touchdown. He looked poised to deliver one that would make Rob Gronkowski proud after the Pats took a 7-0 lead, but instead lost his grip and the ball sailed out of the back of the end zone before hitting the ground.

“The ball just slipped out of my hand,” he said. “We’ll leave the spiking to Gronk.”

But we’ll let that slide, given he recorded the first hat trick of his NFL career.

“I’ve never had three touchdowns before,” Bennett said after the game. “I’ve scored 60 points in a basketball game before, which I think is kind of equivalent to this.”