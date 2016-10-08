Thousands Of Boy Scouts Hold Urban Camp-Out Along Charles River

BOSTON (CBS) — Thousands of campers are taking part in SOAR–Scouting’s Outdoor Adventure–the largest urban camp-out they’ve ever done.
The Boy Scouts of America are holding the event at Artesani and Herter Parks on the Charles River for Columbus Day Weekend. The parks were filled with tents Saturday.
The young scouts have a lot to do and learn.
“Canoeing or rock-climbing, camping, and all of those types of activities, as well as learning how to use axes, and learning how to do outdoor cooking,” said Boy Scouts of America spokesman Chuck Eaton. “All of those sort of classic outdoor skills.”
Eaton said there would also be activities involving science and robotics.
Along with the usual outdoor activities, there’s entertainment as well.
“It really culminates with a big rock ‘n’ roll show,” said Eaton. “We have a whole bunch of Berklee students that are coming, they’ve put together a whole great show for the kids. And then the end of the show is a whole big fireworks display. It’s really going to be exciting.”
The fireworks display is scheduled for 9 p.m. on Sunday.
