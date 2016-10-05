Tom Brady Stars In New Ad For Shields Health Care

BOSTON (CBS) — The official MRI provider for the New England Patriots got a little help in their latest commercial from Tom Brady.
The Shields Health Care ad features the Pats quarterback in the waiting room, then removing his “jewelry”–his four Super Bowl rings–before getting an MRI.
“We’re proud to team up with Tom Brady to highlight the quality we provide clients and partners,” the company said on their website.
Watch the commercial:
It’s the first time Brady’s done an ad for a local business–he has been known to appear in advertisements for national brands, like UGG Boots and Beautyrest Mattresses.
