DCR Deputy Commissioner Resigns After Misusing State Vehicle Lights, Sirens

BOSTON (CBS/AP) — A top state Department of Conservation and Recreation official has resigned after he inappropriately used the emergency lights and sirens of his state vehicle.

Matthew Sisk, a deputy commissioner at the DCR, resigned effective immediately, officials said Friday. A spokeswoman for Republican Governor Charlie Baker said Saturday that Baker was “disappointed” at Sisk’s “poor judgment.”

Peter Lorenz, a spokesman for Baker’s Energy and Environmental Affairs office, said the administration has launched a review to ensure lights and sirens on state vehicles are being used for emergency purposes only.

Sisk didn’t respond to requests for comment Saturday.

This is not the first time Sisk has found himself in trouble.

David Tuerck runs the Beacon Hill Institute at Suffolk University.

“The governor has to be careful about the entitlement mentality that seems to have motivated this particular guy and be sure the rest of his many appointees has a sense of responsibility to the public,” said David Tuerck.

DCR runs the Esplanade. Sisk and his boss Commissioner Leo Roy used DCR resources and staff for a private July 3rd party. The two men had to reimburse the state and were suspended without pay for a week.

“The big takeaway is it has always been a haven for party regulars, loyalists, some might say hacks and the experience Charlie Baker has had with this guy is not atypical,” said Tuerck.

Sisk was a member of Governor Charlie Baker’s election team. Baker appointed Sisk to the $112,000 a year gig. And, the Governor endorsed Sisk for a seat on the state’s Republican Committee.

”It will have a negative impact,” said Tuerck. “It does suggest [Gov. Baker] better take a good look at why people have state cars and why a director of operations at an obscure agency has emergency lights and sirens available to get home early.”

The state reviewing the use of lights and sirens making sure they are only used for emergency purposes and reviewing who takes home state vehicles

