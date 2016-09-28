Former Bruins Defenseman Dennis Seidenberg Signs With Islanders

BOSTON (CBS) — Dennis Seidenberg has a new hockey home, and he may end up playing alongside a former Boston teammate.

Seidenberg, who was bought out by the Bruins in June, has signed a one-year deal with the New York Islanders. The $1 million pact was first reported by Darren Dreger of TSN, who also reports that the Islanders were not the only team in on the 35-year-old blue liner.

7 teams were in on Seidenberg, including Ottawa. All wanted to wait, but Isles step up. 1 yr, $1 million. Good deal. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) September 28, 2016

The veteran defenseman now joins a D corps in New York that also includes former Bruin Johnny Boychuck, who Boston traded prior to the 2013-14 season, in part to sign Seidenberg to an extension. Seidenberg had two years remaining on that deal when Boston bought him out over the summer.

Seidenberg, an integral part of Boston’s 2011 Stanley Cup run, is heading into his 14th NHL season that has included stints with the Bruins, Philadelphia Flyers, Phoenix Coyotes, Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers. He has 758 career games on his resume, tallying 39 goals and 185 assists.

He is currently playing with Team Europe in the World Cup of Hockey.