WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]

Boston Janitors Union Votes To Strike If No Deal Met By Sept. 30

September 24, 2016 3:39 PM
Filed Under: Back Bay, janitors, Karyn Regal, Strike

BOSTON (CBS) — A Boston janitors’ union voted to walk off the job–cleaning and maintaining office buildings and the MBTA–if a deal with the Maintenance Contractors of New England is not made by September 30.

Members of Local 32BJ of the Service Employees International Union spilled out of John Hancock Hall and on to East Berkeley Street Saturday afternoon, wearing purple “Strong Together” t-shirts and hoisting union signs demanding full-time work in some of Boston’s most famous towers and transit system.

32BJ is the largest property service workers union in the nation, and has 18,000 in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Their members clean and maintain several Boston office buildings, such as the John Hancock and Prudential Towers, as well as the MBTA.

“We’re talking about 2,000 buildings across Massachusetts,” said union Vice President Roxana Rivera. “The MBTA, we’re talking about the State House. They clean all those buildings, and we’re basically saying today that we’re ready to strike.”

The union is pushing for fair wage increases and protections against unreasonable workloads, according to a statement.

But the Maintenance Contractors of New England said that, after two days of “constructive” talks this week, they agreed to family healthcare with no employee contribution and a wage increase, among other points.

“As a result, the MCNE believes today’s union strike vote is unnecessary,” the group said in a statement.

Rivera says there will be a lot of disruption if the union’s members don’t show up to work next week.

“Tenants are going to be very unhappy,” she said. “There’s going to be a lot of garbage.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Karyn Regal reports

Comments

One Comment

  1. Sam Dbs says:
    June 9, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    Janitorial cleaning is very demanding work sometimes and they deserve more for cleaning work. -Sam dbsbuildingsolutions.com

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch