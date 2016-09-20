Elizabeth Warren Calls For Wells Fargo CEO To Be Criminally Investigated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren says Wells Fargo’s CEO should be criminally investigated by the Justice Department and securities regulators over allegations that bank employees opened accounts without customer permission to meet sales quotas.
The Massachusetts Democrat, one of the fiercest critics of Wall Street, challenged John Stumpf about what he has done regarding his repeated claim of being accountable. She asked whether he had returned “one nickel” of what he was paid while the conduct went on or had fired any senior executives. She said, “It’s gutless leadership.”
She told Stumpf he should resign and “give back the money you took while the scam was going on.”
Regulators fined San Francisco-based Wells Fargo $185 million earlier this month.
One Comment
Senator Warren. lioness of the Senate, seems to have a monopoly on balls in that chamber of old white farts
Your mammaw and your pappaw want you investigated too. Take a DNA test to see if you are 1/32 Cherokee or sit down and be quiet. You know the saying “those in glass houses….”
Geronimo:
Learn to walk and chew gum – at the same time. Her Cherokee, non-Cherokee lineage is irrelevant to the issue. Good for her. Get it now? It’s neither difficult nor complex – except for you.