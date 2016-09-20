Weather Alert: Thursday Snow | Forecast | BlogWeather App

Elizabeth Warren Calls For Wells Fargo CEO To Be Criminally Investigated

September 20, 2016 1:06 PM
Filed Under: Elizabeth Warren, Wells Fargo

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren says Wells Fargo’s CEO should be criminally investigated by the Justice Department and securities regulators over allegations that bank employees opened accounts without customer permission to meet sales quotas.

The Massachusetts Democrat, one of the fiercest critics of Wall Street, challenged John Stumpf about what he has done regarding his repeated claim of being accountable. She asked whether he had returned “one nickel” of what he was paid while the conduct went on or had fired any senior executives. She said, “It’s gutless leadership.”

US Senator Elizabeth Warren holds up copies of Wells Fargo earnings call transcripts as she questions John Stumpf, chairman and CEO of Wells Fargo. (Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

US Senator Elizabeth Warren holds up copies of Wells Fargo earnings call transcripts as she questions John Stumpf, chairman and CEO of Wells Fargo. (Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

She told Stumpf he should resign and “give back the money you took while the scam was going on.”

Regulators fined San Francisco-based Wells Fargo $185 million earlier this month.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

One Comment

  1. paul dowd says:
    September 20, 2016 at 1:52 pm

    Senator Warren. lioness of the Senate, seems to have a monopoly on balls in that chamber of old white farts

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. geronimo says:
    September 20, 2016 at 3:43 pm

    Your mammaw and your pappaw want you investigated too. Take a DNA test to see if you are 1/32 Cherokee or sit down and be quiet. You know the saying “those in glass houses….”

    Reply | Report comment
  3. sceesic says:
    September 20, 2016 at 4:13 pm

    Geronimo:
    Learn to walk and chew gum – at the same time. Her Cherokee, non-Cherokee lineage is irrelevant to the issue. Good for her. Get it now? It’s neither difficult nor complex – except for you.

    Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App
Taz Show

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia