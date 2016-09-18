X-Rays Reportedly Negative, But Garoppolo Likely Out For 6 Weeks

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have another quarterback situation on their hands.

Jimmy Garoppolo was having an impressive first half against the Dolphins on Sunday, throwing for 234 yards and three touchdowns in leading the Patriots to a 21-0 advantage. But disaster struck in the second quarter, as Garoppolo landed hard on his throwing shoulder after getting hit by Miami linebacker Kiko Alonso, and he was forced out of the rest of the game.

Kevin Duffy of MassLive reported after the game that X-Rays on Garoppolo came back negative, but tests are still being done.

Told that X-Rays came back negative for Jimmy Garoppolo. No broken bones. — Kevin Duffy (@KevinRDuffy) September 18, 2016

While he’s still being evaluated, the Patriots do know Garoppolo will not be back under center for Thursday night’s game against Houston.

While Jimmy Garoppolo is undergoing tests, the Patriots know he won't play Thursday night against the Texans, per source. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) September 18, 2016

The early indication on Garoppolo's injury is it will take 6 weeks to heal, per source. But still undergoing full battery of tests. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) September 18, 2016

“I don’t [have an update],” head coach Bill Belichick told reporters after the game. “We’ll take it day-to-day.”

“It’s always frustrating to lose any player on any position. Unfortunately, that’s part of this game,” said receiver Julian Edelman. “You can’t dwell on it because you still got to go out and try to win the game. That’s how you deal with that. It’s terrible, it’s unfortunate.”

Garoppolo was 18-for-27 with 234 yards and the three touchdowns at the time of the injury, and for the second straight week, he had 100+ passing yards in the first quarter.

Third-string rookie quarterback Jacoby Brissett replaced Garoppolo, going 6-for-9 with 92 passing yards while running for 12 yards on four carries.

The Patriots are in a big pickle at the quarterback position with a quick turnaround this week. Expect Belichick to be working the phones with several veteran passers, and at least one quarterback to be added to the New England roster ahead of their Week 3 tilt against Houston.