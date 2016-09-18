WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]

X-Rays Reportedly Negative, But Garoppolo Likely Out For 6 Weeks

September 18, 2016 5:15 PM
Filed Under: Jimmy Garoppolo, New England Patriots, NFL, Ryan Mayer

BOSTON (CBS) —  The Patriots have another quarterback situation on their hands.

Jimmy Garoppolo was having an impressive first half against the Dolphins on Sunday, throwing for 234 yards and three touchdowns in leading the Patriots to a 21-0 advantage. But disaster struck in the second quarter, as Garoppolo landed hard on his throwing shoulder after getting hit by Miami linebacker Kiko Alonso, and he was forced out of the rest of the game.

Kevin Duffy of MassLive reported after the game that X-Rays on Garoppolo came back negative, but tests are still being done.

While he’s still being evaluated, the Patriots do know Garoppolo will not be back under center for Thursday night’s game against Houston.

“I don’t [have an update],” head coach Bill Belichick told reporters after the game. “We’ll take it day-to-day.”

“It’s always frustrating to lose any player on any position. Unfortunately, that’s part of this game,” said receiver Julian Edelman. “You can’t dwell on it because you still got to go out and try to win the game. That’s how you deal with that. It’s terrible, it’s unfortunate.”

Garoppolo was 18-for-27 with 234 yards and the three touchdowns at the time of the injury, and for the second straight week, he had 100+ passing yards in the first quarter.

Third-string rookie quarterback Jacoby Brissett replaced Garoppolo, going 6-for-9 with 92 passing yards while running for 12 yards on four carries.

The Patriots are in a big pickle at the quarterback position with a quick turnaround this week. Expect Belichick to be working the phones with several veteran passers, and at least one quarterback to be added to the New England roster ahead of their Week 3 tilt against Houston.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Kevin Miller says:
    September 18, 2016 at 7:16 pm

    Johnny Football!!!
    :)

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. hammerhead says:
    September 19, 2016 at 7:28 am

    great next to games we get to watch the ball get handed off every play for the “GO NO WHERE PLAY” aka run up the middle 3 and out

    Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch