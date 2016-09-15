Ex-Teamsters Official Pleads Guilty In ‘Top Chef’ Case

Lowell Police Manhunt Over, Accused Killer Found DeadPolice have located the man wanted in a deadly shooting in Lowell after a massive manhunt.

Aaron Hernandez Fiancee: He Thought He Was Going To Be FreedAaron Hernandez sounded as if he thought he would soon be freed from prison in his last conversation with his fiancee before he killed himself, she claims in an interview.

2 Doctors Killed In South Boston Remembered In Funeral MassBusloads of friends and family attended the funeral Mass Friday for the two engaged doctors killed in their luxury South Boston penthouse condominium last week.

Methuen Police Hunt For Armed Suspect Who Said 'He Was There For His Stepfather'Police are searching for a man they say broke into a Methuen home in a “targeted attack.”