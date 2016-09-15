BREAKING NEWS: Lowell Police Manhunt Over, Accused Killer Found Dead | Read More
WATCH LIVE: 3:30 pm Lowell Police News Conference | LISTEN LIVE: WBZ NewsRadio 1030

Ex-Teamsters Official Pleads Guilty In ‘Top Chef’ Case

September 15, 2016 5:43 PM
Filed Under: Mark Harrington, Teamsters, Top Chef

BOSTON (AP) — A former local Teamsters official has pleaded guilty to an attempted extortion charge for intimidating the staff and crew of the “Top Chef” reality TV show.

Mark Harrington entered his guilty plea Thursday in an agreement with federal prosecutors in Boston that spares him any jail time and calls for two years of probation.

Harrington told a judge he was merely trying to get jobs for union members.

Five members of Local 25 were indicted last year. The indictment said they demanded that union members be hired as drivers, then threatened and harassed the crew for the show’s non-union production company.

The Teamsters were accused of yelling profanities and racial and homophobic slurs at host Padma Lakshmi and the crew during filming at a restaurant.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 15.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch