WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]
WEATHER ALERT: Record Warmth, Storms Possible | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App
WATCH LIVE: Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial | Read More

Hundreds Of Cases Possibly Tainted In Braintree Police Evidence Scandal

September 14, 2016 11:57 AM By Lana Jones
Filed Under: Braintree Police

BRAINTREE (CBS) – Hundreds of drug and weapons cases in Braintree could be compromised as a result of mishandled evidence.

Thousands of cases are now being reviewed after police found two missing guns at the home of a police officer who died earlier this year.

Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey says he was awaiting a final audit of the evidence room at the Braintree Police Department to learn how widespread the missing evidence scandal is. He says they have begun looking through about 3,000 cases dating back to 2013.

The audit, which was released late Wednesday, was triggered by the discovery of two missing weapons at the home of Officer Susan Zopatti, who’d been in charge of the evidence room. She committed suicide in May.

“This audit makes clear, that there were significant administrative errors in the handling and the storage of evidence by the department,” Braintree Mayor Joseph Sullivan said. “New protocols and procedures on the handling and storage of evidence have already been established.”

Morrissey said it’s possible some defendants who’ve already been sentenced could have their convictions overturned. Others could see charges dismissed.

His office has already dropped drug charges against five defendants this week.

One of the cases impacted was that of Stephen O’Brien, the Braintree man who allegedly tried to kidnap an infant from a store in August. On Wednesday, a judge dismissed his unrelated drug case.

Mayor Sullivan said all but 12 firearms identified as missing in the audit have been accounted for. Sullivan also says the department has located “a substantial amount of seized money and narcotics evidence.”

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Lana Jones reports

More from Lana Jones
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia