WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]

Gov. Baker Announces Bridgewater State Hospital Overhaul

September 13, 2016 1:45 PM
Filed Under: Bridgewater State Hospital, Charlie Baker, Mental Health, Nick Giovanni

BOSTON (CBS) — Gov. Charlie Baker announced an overhaul of the way the state’s criminal justice system handles mentally ill inmates Tuesday.

State officials are calling the shift a new level of care and a complete culture change.

Bridgewater State Hospital. (WBZ-TV)

Bridgewater State Hospital. (WBZ-TV)

The changes will specifically affect Bridgewater State Hospital, moving it away from its current prison model and toward a more clinical approach with inmates.

Part of that plan includes moving mentally ill inmates convicted of state crimes out of the state hospital.

(WBZ-TV graphic)

(WBZ-TV graphic)

In addition, every inmate would receive an individualized treatment plan within 10 days of their admission, and those on psychiatric medications would see a psychiatrist.

In the wake of Joshua Messier’s death back in 2009 as guards wrestled him into restraints, contact between correctional officers and inmates would now be limited.

Josh Messier died at Bridgewater State Hospital (WBZ-TV)

Josh Messier died at Bridgewater State Hospital (WBZ-TV)

In a public statement, Senator Marc Pacheco attributed what he called “inadequate care,” to private vendors contracted to the facility.

“I am concerned that the administration’s continued use of private vendors for the facility’s mental health services, as well as the possibility of private security, may result in inadequate care for one of our most vulnerable populations,” Pacheco said. “If we’re going to continue to use private vendors for this work, we need to ensure that the proper minimum care standards are in place from the start.”

Other critics of the Governor’s plan argue these additional services mean added costs–but according to the report, there’s no estimate of the cost yet.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Truth says:
    September 13, 2016 at 9:17 am

    That photo is of the long-closed Southeastern Correctional Center, not Bridgewater State Hospital. Your credibility is questionable when you use a more ominous looking location to further your misguided agenda.

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Judith LaBonte says:
    September 13, 2016 at 3:10 pm

    Good for you Governor Baker – and i hope that means increased alcoholism and other substance abuse/addiction treatment beds. Yesterday i was in a clinic that has a detox facility on it’s upper floor and a desperate Heroin addict was near tears in the lobby because there was no bed available in the entire city to house him. He said he was desperate enough to say he was suicidal to make them get him a bed. So, having done addictions counseling and knowing that one should pay attention when anyone uses the word suicide, i gave him the number for our local Emergency Mental Health clinic – but what if i had not been there? And i suspect the need for addictions treatment is as great or greater in the prison system. Thank you Governor! (even if the photo is wrong- which was probably just a mistake in filing an old pix)

    Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App
Taz Show

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia