Methuen Police Searching For Man They Say Murdered His Girlfriend

METHUEN (CBS) — Police are looking for a man in connection to the murder of his girlfriend, who was found dead in her home early Monday morning.

The Essex District Attorney’s office said Monday afternoon that Emilio DeLarosa, 32 of Lawrence, is a ‘person of interest’ in the murder of 29-year-old Wanda Rosa.

They said DeLarosa and Rosa have a four-year-old son together, and that DeLarosa is currently on probation.

Rosa was found unresponsive in her apartment during a well-being check around 5:45 Monday morning. She was taken to Holy Family Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Essex DA Jonathan Blodgett says Emilio de la Rosa is a person of interest in the case. #wbz pic.twitter.com/SwWDcOIvW9 — Doug Cope (@dcopewbz) September 12, 2016

According to Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett, DeLarosa took the couple’s 4-year-old son to a relative’s home, and that relative then called police.

The building is a townhouse that’s part of Methuen Public Housing.

Methuen crime scene.Police investigating possible murder. Victim's 4 yr old daughter found in home unharmed. # wbz pic.twitter.com/t4muK9lJcP — Ken Tucci (@KenTucci) September 12, 2016

Rolando Fuentes, a family friend, told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Doug Cope that he saw Rosa just one day before she was murdered.

“She was a good friend to everybody,” Fuentes said. “Everyone in the neighborhood knew her. Everyone here is pretty much family, we all look out for each other … She was the most loving and caring person ever.”

Kim Bard, who lives in the neighborhood, said her heart breaks for Rosa’s family.

“I don’t know what happened, but I’d like to know, because it makes you worry,” she said. “I’ve lived in this neighborhood for quite a long time, it’s almost 30-some years, and nothing like this has ever happened. It’s scary.”

No arrests have yet been made.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Doug Cope reports

