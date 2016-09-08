21-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed In Dorchester

DORCHESTER (CBS) — A 21-year-old man was shot to death on a side street Wednesday night.
The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday on Ripley Road, when a gunman opened fire at a group of people before fleeing.
Friends and family of the victim stood on the sidewalk at noon Thursday, lighting candles at a makeshift memorial for the man, whose name was Roland.
One woman told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens that Roland kept out of trouble, and had a two-year-old daughter.
“Roland was a good kid,” she said. “He wasn’t into the gang violence, he wasn’t into fighting, none of that. All he was about was his family.”
There have been no arrests in the shooting.
