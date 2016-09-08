21-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed In Dorchester

September 8, 2016 3:12 PM
Filed Under: Boston Police, Carl Stevens, Dorchester

DORCHESTER (CBS) — A 21-year-old man was shot to death on a side street Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday on Ripley Road, when a gunman opened fire at a group of people before fleeing.

Friends and family of the victim stood on the sidewalk at noon Thursday, lighting candles at a makeshift memorial for the man, whose name was Roland.

One woman told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens that Roland kept out of trouble, and had a two-year-old daughter.

“Roland was a good kid,” she said. “He wasn’t into the gang violence, he wasn’t into fighting, none of that. All he was about was his family.”

There have been no arrests in the shooting.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Raylan12 says:
    September 8, 2016 at 8:53 am

    Maybe someone should tell that bigoted fascist, Maura Healey, that she should focus on inner city drug and gang crime instead of re imagining and making up laws in her little tiny brain to target law abiding citizens.

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. hammerhead says:
    September 8, 2016 at 10:13 am

    nothing to see here, just like in Chicago

    Reply | Report comment

