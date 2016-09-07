Mural Of Maine Governor In KKK Outfit Sparks Debate

September 7, 2016 9:10 AM
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A mural depicting Maine’s incendiary Republican governor in full Ku Klux Klan regalia has sparked a heated debate in Portland about the boundaries of free speech.

The caricature of Gov. Paul LePage was painted during the past week on wall belonging to a wastewater treatment facility. The art also includes the words “racist,” ”homophobe,” ”moron,” and “governor” — which has a red line through it.

A message seeking comment from LePage was left with a spokesman Wednesday.

Portland Mayor Ethan Strimling pushed for removing the mural, saying it borders on hate speech. City officials permitted it to remain.

City officials say the wall’s been open to graffiti artists for 15 years.

Someone altered the mural Tuesday night to remove all KKK imagery and add Mickey Mouse ears to LePage’s likeness.

  1. Tom says:
    September 7, 2016 at 10:44 am

    If the shoe fits…

    1. Sy Clops says:
      September 7, 2016 at 11:23 am

      If the white hood fits …

  2. John Morgan says:
    June 4, 2017 at 6:56 am

    Don’t they know that the KKK is a Democrat construct and LePage is a Republican. So who ever drew this so called “Art” while destructing property that doesn’t belong to them should use their time more wisely like educating themselves. Blame others of which you are guilty of is a leftist fascist thing.

