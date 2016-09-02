WBZ4[1]
Silent Protest? Tom Brady’s Helmet Missing NFL Shield Decal During Preseason

September 2, 2016 4:37 PM
Filed Under: Michael Hurley, New England Patriots, NFL, Roger Goodell, Sports News, Tom Brady

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is about to serve a four-game suspension based on flimsy evidence and no precedent.

The man is understandably not happy.

Yet as the whole country argues and debates Colin Kaepernick’s refusal to stand for the national anthem, another protest may have just played out with Tom Brady … and nobody seemed to notice.

Credit goes to Twitter user @Pennzoil90 for this one, as he sent this tweet to the Sports Hub account on Friday.

At this point it’s time to cue the thinking man emoji.

OK, so there’s no NFL shield decal on Brady’s helmet. Maybe it’s doctored. This is Twitter, after all. Can’t trust anything. So let’s go to a reliable source: Getty Images.

Tom Brady vs. the Giants on Sept. 1, 2016. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

Tom Brady vs. the Giants on Sept. 1, 2016. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

And here’s the other side of his helmet:

Tom Brady (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

Tom Brady (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

All right, all right. Certainly no decal there. So let’s go back a week to Carolina.

Tom Brady in Carolina on Aug. 26, 2016 (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Tom Brady in Carolina on Aug. 26, 2016 (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Tom Brady in Carolina on Aug. 26, 2016 (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Tom Brady in Carolina on Aug. 26, 2016 (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Great googily moogily! This man is protesting!

OK,” you may be saying, “but how do we know other players aren’t lacking the NFL shield decal? Why are you singling out Thomas?

Great question.

Let’s go to the tape!

Everybody’s got it on the lower left side of their helmet.

Malcolm Butler had the shield:

Malcolm Butler (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

Malcolm Butler (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

D.J. Foster had the shield:

D.J. Foster (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

D.J. Foster (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

Josh Kline and the Giants’ Kerry Wynn are rocking the league logo here (click the photo for full size):

Patriots vs. Giants (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

Patriots vs. Giants (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

And just so you know it’s not a QB thing, here’s Jacoby Brissett:

Jacoby Brissett vs. Carolina (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Jacoby Brissett vs. Carolina (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The NFL shield is on display on Trey Flowers’ helmet last week in Carolina:

Trey Flowers (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Trey Flowers (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

You can see the shield was on multiple Patriots helmets in Carolina:

The Patriots huddle (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Patriots huddle (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

And here’s a good look at Brady’s shield-free helmet last week in Carolina:

Tom Brady (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Tom Brady (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Lastly, if you think this is something Brady’s been doing for a while, I’d direct you to this photo of Brady from the AFC Championship Game in Denver:

Tom Brady in Denver on January 24, 2016 (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Tom Brady in Denver on January 24, 2016 (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

And here’s a clear one from the Patriots’ November matchup with the Bills:

Tom Brady (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Tom Brady (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

How about that, folks? The man who’s lived and breathed football his whole life has been driven from support of the grandest league in the land.

Way to go, Roger.

(Brady can probably expect a fine in the mail any day now. If the league hates anything more than it hates footballs that it believes to be deflated, it would be uniform violations. But Roger might want to let this one slide. He’s done enough damage.)

You can email Michael Hurley or find him on Twitter @michaelFhurley.

Comments

One Comment

  1. rel says:
    September 2, 2016 at 5:23 pm

    he can expect a fine not that you pointed it out to everybody……

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Michael Cutler says:
    September 3, 2016 at 6:23 am

    What will Roger do, now that he has been confirmed by the courts to have absolute unquestioned power over the NFL and its players?

    Roger Goodell is sickening. And so are the owners supporting him including “Mr. I’m all about the fans” Robert Kraft.

    There is nothing the players can do now to stop or hold back Goodel and the owners pushing him. But if the fans begin to watch and buy less of the NFL product because of the disgust for Goodell and the head office, he would be replaced so fast ESPN would barely have time to report it.

    All each fan has to do is not watch that extra game on Monday or Thursday night in which your home team is not playing or not buy that extra piece of NFL merchandise and Goodell would be gone.

    I will be watching and buying much less of the NFL until Goodell is replaced.

    Reply | Report comment
  3. Michael Cutler says:
    September 3, 2016 at 6:42 am

    Good for Brady!

    But if he really wants to f*ck with Goodell and his minions, bring a lawsuit for defamation based on the personal injury of salary taken from him for the suspension. Then have his lawyers depose Goodell and force him to hand over all his and the NFL’s cell phone texts and emails about the Deflate gate witch-hunt.

    What goes around comes around, Roger!

    Reply | Report comment
  4. That's a Fact Jack says:
    September 3, 2016 at 6:45 am

    Forget Roger Goodell, I think people should protest the NFL by not going to or watching games for the likes of Mr all aboiut the fans Robert Karft and the rest of his NFL cohorts. Jeez, what an outrageous gig they’ve got going. I think about the 40 mil they pay the commish.. At best, that’s what Kraft ought to make in a year, not the friggin’ commissioner. Taking your family to a game cost about the same as taking them on vacation for a week to some nice place.. yes, thank you Mr. all about the fans.
    PS… ditto all major league sports and their players with their 100 million dollar contracts. I remember the days when a player came to the park to play because they loved the game. Hey, how bout that Pablo Sandoval.. I wonder if he’s dropped a pound yet in the last 4 months??

    Reply | Report comment
  5. We Love Tom says:
    September 4, 2016 at 5:12 am

    I don’t think Brady should be held to the standards of other NFL players, because he’s white.

    Reply | Report comment

