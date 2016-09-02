Silent Protest? Tom Brady’s Helmet Missing NFL Shield Decal During Preseason

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston
BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is about to serve a four-game suspension based on flimsy evidence and no precedent.
The man is understandably not happy.
Yet as the whole country argues and debates Colin Kaepernick’s refusal to stand for the national anthem, another protest may have just played out with Tom Brady … and nobody seemed to notice.
Credit goes to Twitter user @Pennzoil90 for this one, as he sent this tweet to the Sports Hub account on Friday.
At this point it’s time to cue the thinking man emoji.
OK, so there’s no NFL shield decal on Brady’s helmet. Maybe it’s doctored. This is Twitter, after all. Can’t trust anything. So let’s go to a reliable source: Getty Images.
And here’s the other side of his helmet:
All right, all right. Certainly no decal there. So let’s go back a week to Carolina.
Great googily moogily! This man is protesting!
“OK,” you may be saying, “but how do we know other players aren’t lacking the NFL shield decal? Why are you singling out Thomas?”
Great question.
Let’s go to the tape!
Everybody’s got it on the lower left side of their helmet.
Malcolm Butler had the shield:
D.J. Foster had the shield:
Josh Kline and the Giants’ Kerry Wynn are rocking the league logo here (click the photo for full size):
And just so you know it’s not a QB thing, here’s Jacoby Brissett:
The NFL shield is on display on Trey Flowers’ helmet last week in Carolina:
You can see the shield was on multiple Patriots helmets in Carolina:
And here’s a good look at Brady’s shield-free helmet last week in Carolina:
Lastly, if you think this is something Brady’s been doing for a while, I’d direct you to this photo of Brady from the AFC Championship Game in Denver:
And here’s a clear one from the Patriots’ November matchup with the Bills:
How about that, folks? The man who’s lived and breathed football his whole life has been driven from support of the grandest league in the land.
Way to go, Roger.
(Brady can probably expect a fine in the mail any day now. If the league hates anything more than it hates footballs that it believes to be deflated, it would be uniform violations. But Roger might want to let this one slide. He’s done enough damage.)
One Comment
he can expect a fine not that you pointed it out to everybody……
What will Roger do, now that he has been confirmed by the courts to have absolute unquestioned power over the NFL and its players?
Roger Goodell is sickening. And so are the owners supporting him including “Mr. I’m all about the fans” Robert Kraft.
There is nothing the players can do now to stop or hold back Goodel and the owners pushing him. But if the fans begin to watch and buy less of the NFL product because of the disgust for Goodell and the head office, he would be replaced so fast ESPN would barely have time to report it.
All each fan has to do is not watch that extra game on Monday or Thursday night in which your home team is not playing or not buy that extra piece of NFL merchandise and Goodell would be gone.
I will be watching and buying much less of the NFL until Goodell is replaced.
Good for Brady!
But if he really wants to f*ck with Goodell and his minions, bring a lawsuit for defamation based on the personal injury of salary taken from him for the suspension. Then have his lawyers depose Goodell and force him to hand over all his and the NFL’s cell phone texts and emails about the Deflate gate witch-hunt.
What goes around comes around, Roger!
Forget Roger Goodell, I think people should protest the NFL by not going to or watching games for the likes of Mr all aboiut the fans Robert Karft and the rest of his NFL cohorts. Jeez, what an outrageous gig they’ve got going. I think about the 40 mil they pay the commish.. At best, that’s what Kraft ought to make in a year, not the friggin’ commissioner. Taking your family to a game cost about the same as taking them on vacation for a week to some nice place.. yes, thank you Mr. all about the fans.
PS… ditto all major league sports and their players with their 100 million dollar contracts. I remember the days when a player came to the park to play because they loved the game. Hey, how bout that Pablo Sandoval.. I wonder if he’s dropped a pound yet in the last 4 months??
