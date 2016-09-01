Police Locate Truck Driver In Fatal Milford Pedestrian Crash

MILFORD (CBS) – Police have located the driver of a tractor trailer involved in a Milford hit and run that killed a pedestrian, though it’s not clear if he will face charges.

Milford Police said 65-year-old Barbara Clement was walking on Main Street Thursday afternoon when a dump truck style tractor trailer hit and killed her.

The driver of the truck did not stop but was located about two hours later after police released surveillance videos of the truck on social media.

“I’m under the impression that somebody called him up and said it looks like it’s your truck they’re looking for. And then, he went and turned himself in,” Deputy Police Chief Jim Heron said.

Police said the driver turned himself in at the Middleboro State Police Barracks. He was brought to Milford’s police department to be interviewed.

Friends told WBZ-TV that Barbara Clement, fondly known as “Sarge”, was a Constable in Milford. She also served in the National Guard for nearly 30 years.

“I’m just shaken. Just shaken. Because, I knew her all my life and she did nothing but good,” friend Nancy Barsamian said.

Nancy and Robert Phillips came to the scene Thursday afternoon. Clement was the maid of honor at their wedding.

“She loved everybody, she didn’t care, and she would help you no matter what happened,” Robert Phillips said.

Investigators have not said if they will charge the driver in this incident.