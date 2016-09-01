WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News This Morning

Police Locate Truck Driver In Fatal Milford Pedestrian Crash

September 1, 2016 8:45 PM
Filed Under: Hit and Run, Milford, Milford Police

MILFORD (CBS) – Police have located the driver of a tractor trailer involved in a Milford hit and run that killed a pedestrian, though it’s not clear if he will face charges.

Milford Police said 65-year-old Barbara Clement was walking on Main Street Thursday afternoon when a dump truck style tractor trailer hit and killed her.

Police investigate a Milford hit and run. (WBZ-TV)

The driver of the truck did not stop but was located about two hours later after police released surveillance videos of the truck on social media.

“I’m under the impression that somebody called him up and said it looks like it’s your truck they’re looking for. And then, he went and turned himself in,” Deputy Police Chief Jim Heron said.

Police said the driver turned himself in at the Middleboro State Police Barracks. He was brought to Milford’s police department to be interviewed.

A truck involved in a hit and run in Milford. (Image Credit: Milford Police)

Friends told WBZ-TV that Barbara Clement, fondly known as “Sarge”, was a Constable in Milford. She also served in the National Guard for nearly 30 years.

“I’m just shaken. Just shaken. Because, I knew her all my life and she did nothing but good,” friend Nancy Barsamian said.

Nancy and Robert Phillips came to the scene Thursday afternoon. Clement was the maid of honor at their wedding.

“She loved everybody, she didn’t care, and she would help you no matter what happened,” Robert Phillips said.

Investigators have not said if they will charge the driver in this incident.

  2. Mark Richardson says:
    August 17, 2017 at 4:32 am

    It is quite likely that the truck driver never even knew he hit her. With an 80,000 lb vehicle you wouldn’t even feel hitting a pedestrian as the momentum is far too great. Running over a pedestrian with the trailer axles would feel a lot like running over an empty beer can in your car.

    Are 80,000-lb trucks legal? Yes. If you want we could haul what that truck hauls in three 10-wheel trucks instead, which would cost more, but offer virtually no difference in the driver’s ability to stop in time to avoid hitting a pedestrian or running right over a bicyclist.

    Reply | Report comment

