Milford Mother Joins Donald Trump On Stage For Immigration Speech

BOSTON (CBS/AP) – A Massachusetts woman shared the stage with Donald Trump during his speech on immigration Wednesday night in Phoenix, Arizona.

Trump promised to remove millions of people living in the country illegally if elected president, warning that failure to do so would jeopardize the “well-being of the American people.”

At one point during the speech, he brought several people on stage to join him. The group, known as “Angel Moms,” had loved ones killed by undocumented immigrants.

One of them was Maureen Maloney of Milford. Her son was killed in August 2011 by Nicolas Guaman, a native of Ecuador, who was driving drunk when he ran a stop sign and knocked Matthew Denice off his motorcycle.

“My name is Maureen Maloney and my son Matthew Denice was 23-years old when he was dragged a quarter-mile to his death by an illegal alien while horrified witnesses were banging on the truck trying to stop him,” she told the audience.

Guaman was later found guilty of vehicular homicide while driving negligently and under the influence of alcohol, driving without a license, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident resulting in death, failure to stop for police and reckless endangerment of a child, Guaman’s own six-year-old son who was in the pickup truck with him.

He was sentenced to 12 years in prison in May 2014. Guaman had lived in the U.S. illegally for nine years before the crash.

