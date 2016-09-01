Milford Mother Joins Donald Trump On Stage For Immigration Speech

BOSTON (CBS/AP) – A Massachusetts woman shared the stage with Donald Trump during his speech on immigration Wednesday night in Phoenix, Arizona.
Trump promised to remove millions of people living in the country illegally if elected president, warning that failure to do so would jeopardize the “well-being of the American people.”
At one point during the speech, he brought several people on stage to join him. The group, known as “Angel Moms,” had loved ones killed by undocumented immigrants.
One of them was Maureen Maloney of Milford. Her son was killed in August 2011 by Nicolas Guaman, a native of Ecuador, who was driving drunk when he ran a stop sign and knocked Matthew Denice off his motorcycle.
“My name is Maureen Maloney and my son Matthew Denice was 23-years old when he was dragged a quarter-mile to his death by an illegal alien while horrified witnesses were banging on the truck trying to stop him,” she told the audience.
Guaman was later found guilty of vehicular homicide while driving negligently and under the influence of alcohol, driving without a license, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident resulting in death, failure to stop for police and reckless endangerment of a child, Guaman’s own six-year-old son who was in the pickup truck with him.
He was sentenced to 12 years in prison in May 2014. Guaman had lived in the U.S. illegally for nine years before the crash.
WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens Reports
One Comment
I feel sorry for her loss, but how many people are killed by drunk drivers that are NOT illegal aliens? Trying to give the impressions that somehow illegal aliens are responsible for the majority of the crime in this country is a sad and ignorant farce.
I figured it would not take long for Sickly Hillary’s paid social media people to come out and post something implying President elect Trump is a bigot. that seems to be Sickly Hillarys latest thing since she can’t actual argue that letting an invading army of millions of people who hate this country and just want to be on welfare is actually a good thing
Yes, channel 4, Sickly Hillary’s, Obama’s, the democrats’, and Charlie “Rino” Baker’s decision to allow illegals unfettered access to our country and to do nothing about it HAS REAL CONSEQUENCES.
Very wise comment. After all prior to Hillary, Obama and Baker, we were illegal immigrant free.
And since its rule of Congress, the republicans have made it their purpose to develop an immigration plan. I have no idea why it hasn’t been adopted……….well, other than it does not exist but why let that get in the way.
Hey Derp.
Illegal Immigration peaked in 2007 under Bush, it is way down under Obama.
There is no question we need to address illegal immigrants in this country. Obama has a proposed a pathway. The right doesn’t want any part of it yet they have had Obama’s entire presidency to draw up their own plan and nothing has surfaced. Trump has constantly changed his plan and will continue to do so. No one knows what he has in mind. He doesn’t even know what he has in mind. Hillary says she will start to outline hers once elected. That is ridiculous and no better than trump. She seems to favor a pathway to citizenship but I’d sure like to know in both instances what I’m voting for.
Lets deport the dirty Italians too, especially those filthy black blooded Sicilians that cause so much crime.