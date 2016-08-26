Goodbye, Summer: Dunkin’ Is Bringing Pumpkin Spice Back Next Week

BOSTON (CBS) – Summer ends on August 29 this year.
That’s when all Dunkin’ Donuts will have pumpkin spice and other fall flavors in stock.
Dunkin’ lovers will once again be able to sip hot or iced pumpkin-flavored coffees and lattes. The macchiato will also be given a pumpkin twist.
On the baked goods shelf, Dunkin’ is featuring a pumpkin donut that’s also available as a munchkin. Finally there’s a pumpkin muffin, described as a “pumpkin spiced autumn delight topped with white icing and sweet streusel crumbs.”
For those who prefer to brew their own cup of joe, Dunkin’ will also be selling pumpkin spice packaged coffee and K-Cups in grocery stores.
