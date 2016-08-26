Goodbye, Summer: Dunkin’ Is Bringing Pumpkin Spice Back Next Week

Dunkin' Donuts Says Pumpkin Coffee, Other Fall Flavors Will Return In AugustHow do you know summer is almost over? Pumpkin coffee will be here soon.

'Top Chef' Extortion Trial Jury Has Question For Judge About JurorJurors hit a snag Monday afternoon in the trial of four Teamsters accused of threatening and harassing the crew of the TV reality show "Top Chef" when they told the judge that one among them assumed the men were guilty.

Boston Bruins Hosting First-Ever Fan Fest TourThe Boston Bruins organization is going on a tour of every state in New England this month in order to "grow the game of hockey throughout the region."

1 Dead, 1 Injured In Roxbury ShootingA man in his 30s was shot and killed and another man was wounded late Sunday night.