WATCH LIVE: 3 p.m.: Mayor Walsh Discusses Planned Free Speech Rally In Boston | Read More

Goodbye, Summer: Dunkin’ Is Bringing Pumpkin Spice Back Next Week

August 26, 2016 10:52 AM
Filed Under: Dunkin' Donuts
The pumpkin lineup (Image credit Dunkin' Donuts)

BOSTON (CBS) – Summer ends on August 29 this year.

That’s when all Dunkin’ Donuts will have pumpkin spice and other fall flavors in stock.

Dunkin’ lovers will once again be able to  sip hot or iced pumpkin-flavored coffees and lattes. The macchiato will also be given a pumpkin twist.

On the baked goods shelf, Dunkin’ is featuring a pumpkin donut that’s also available as a munchkin. Finally there’s a pumpkin muffin, described as a “pumpkin spiced autumn delight topped with white icing and sweet streusel crumbs.”

For those who prefer to brew their own cup of joe, Dunkin’ will also be selling pumpkin spice packaged coffee and K-Cups in grocery stores.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Comic Con Drip Pan
Summer of Savings

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch