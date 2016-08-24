Red Sox To Replace Pesky’s Pole And More At Fenway Park

BOSTON (CBS) – Fenway Park will have a different look for the 2017 season.

The Boston Landmark Commission said Wednesday that it has approved several proposals pitched by Red Sox owners, including one involving an iconic piece of the ballpark.

Pesky’s Pole – the right field foul pole named after Red Sox legend Johnny Pesky – is being replaced with a sturdier version. The pole currently sits 302 feet from home plate and is covered in fan signatures.

The commission also OK’d replacing the bullpen field wall with a removable wall, adding a bar and seating to the right field grandstand, and switching out the Cumberland Farms sign in right field for a video board.

The new video board didn’t sit well with some fans at the hearing.

“Those are distracting. We’re there to watch baseball,” Erika Tarlin said.

A plan to expand the dugouts 3-and-a-half feet closer to the field with an additional 124 seats on what’s currently foul territory did not receive immediate approval.

The @RedSox want to move #FenwayPark dugout fence 3.5 feet closer to field, reducing foul territory pic.twitter.com/NOySfdNyt7 — Bernice Corpuz (@BerniceWBZ) August 23, 2016

Team architect Chuck Izzo said the new field wall would look the same, but concerns were raised about losing already limited space.

