Bryan Stork Ejected From Patriots-Bears Joint Practice For Fighting

BOSTON (CBS) — All throughout the joint practice on Tuesday between the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots, tensions were high, as the two teams couldn’t help but get physical with each other just one day after scrapping on the Gillette Stadium practice fields.

Eventually, something had to give, and in this instance, it was the patience of Patriots center Bryan Stork.

The third-year lineman made himself the second Patriots player in as many days to get booted from practice by head coach Bill Belichick, after Stork responded to a post-whistle shove from John Timu by returning the favor and looking ready to start a fight.

Patriots C Bryan Stork has been ejected from practice for fighting. Credit Bears LB John Timu for restraint. Stork was out of line. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 16, 2016

Patriots C Bryan Stork just shoved a couple Bears, looked ready to throw down. Thrown out of practice instead. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 16, 2016

Belichick just booted Stork for starting with Sam Acho. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 16, 2016

For Stork, it’s the second time this year that he’s been ejected from practice for fighting. He was kicked off the practice field back in June for scrapping with teammate Woodrow Hamilton. Stork is currently in the midst of a position battle with second-year center David Andrews, who filled in for Stork for the first half of last season before Stork resumed his starting role.

On Monday, Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler was given the heave-ho from practice by Belichick after getting into a fight with Bears receiver Alshon Jeffery. The Patriots have a zero-tolerance policy on fighting in the joint sessions.

Some of the physicality was upped at Tuesday’s practice, with Matthew Slater tackling Kieren Duncan (and then apologizing), Martellus Bennett getting into a wrestling match with Lamarr Houston, and Julian Edelman getting hit hard by Harold Jones-Quartey, with Aaron Dobson coming to Edelman’s side for support.

Harold Jones-Quartey just blindsided Edelman well after the play. Edelman seemed to laugh. Dobson got in HJQ's face. No fight. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 16, 2016

Clearly, the rules for limited contact in practice have proven difficult for these two teams to follow. They’ll be free to hit each other however they want on Thursday night in the second preseason game of the summer for both teams.

Another chippy practice. A couple of skirmishes and dust up. Thursday's game on WBZ should be interesting. #WBZ — Levan Reid (@LevanReid) August 16, 2016

The Patriots and Bears kick off at 8 p.m. on Thursday night.