Couple Happy To Be Alive After Bridgewater Motorcycle Crash

BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – David Mitchell and Romy Karakostas know they are very fortunate to be alive. The two were on their Harley Davidson when they got cut off by a red sedan that pulled out of a plaza on Bedford Street in Bridegewater.

David had no choice but to lay his bike down. “I am happy to be alive I’m grateful, I’m no longer the same individual before this incident,” David Mitchell said.

Police say the driver of the car stops and then takes off. “The message I have to say is how can she not stop and leave us there to die I just don’t get it,” Romy Karakostas said.

Both sustained severe head and bodily injuries. David was in a coma for three days. He broke his neck, and fractured his hip and skull. Police were able to catch driver who will be summonsed to court.

David has a message for her: “Please stop and look carefully. We need the other drivers to look for us. We need you to check twice,” Mitchell said.

Their attorney says it’s critical for bikers to get Personal Injury Protection to help cover medical costs. David does not have that insurance which is why they have set up a GoFundMe page.

“It’s a big gap. It’s one that some insurance agents do require a signature if you don’t take but 80% don’t sell it because the risk is too high,” attorney Marc Schulze said.

David has been recovering at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital for the past few weeks. On Tuesdays he’s going home. He’s thankful he’s alive but knows he has a long road ahead of him. “I thank God for Spaulding and Brigham for saving my life,” Mitchell said.