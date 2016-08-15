WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383 Click Here for Latest myTV38 Online Features   Follow @myTV38Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning […]
Weather Alert: Thursday Snowstorm | Forecast | BlogWeather App

Couple Happy To Be Alive After Bridgewater Motorcycle Crash

August 15, 2016 6:20 PM By Paul Burton
Filed Under: David Mitchell, Paul Burton, Romy Karakostas

BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – David Mitchell and Romy Karakostas know they are very fortunate to be alive. The two were on their Harley Davidson when they got cut off by a red sedan that pulled out of a plaza on Bedford Street in Bridegewater.

David had no choice but to lay his bike down. “I am happy to be alive I’m grateful, I’m no longer the same individual before this incident,” David Mitchell said.

Police say the driver of the car stops and then takes off. “The message I have to say is how can she not stop and leave us there to die I just don’t get it,” Romy Karakostas said.

Both sustained severe head and bodily injuries. David was in a coma for three days. He broke his neck, and fractured his hip and skull. Police were able to catch driver who will be summonsed to court.

David has a message for her: “Please stop and look carefully. We need the other drivers to look for us. We need you to check twice,” Mitchell said.

Their attorney says it’s critical for bikers to get Personal Injury Protection to help cover medical costs. David does not have that insurance which is why they have set up a GoFundMe page.

“It’s a big gap. It’s one that some insurance agents do require a signature if you don’t take but 80% don’t sell it because the risk is too high,” attorney Marc Schulze said.

David has been recovering at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital for the past few weeks. On Tuesdays he’s going home. He’s thankful he’s alive but knows he has a long road ahead of him. “I thank God for Spaulding and Brigham for saving my life,” Mitchell said.

More from Paul Burton
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App
Taz Show

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia