Keller @ Large: Warren Says She’ll Punch Back Against ‘Bully’ Trump

BOSTON (CBS) – Don’t expect the war of words between Donald Trump and Elizabeth Warren to end anytime soon.
In an interview with WBZ political analyst Jon Keller that aired Sunday morning, the senator from Massachusetts reacted to the Republican presidential nominee’s taunts of “Pocahontas.”
“He thinks somehow, if he calls me names, that I’m gonna shut up,” Warren said. “And I think he’s got plenty of evidence now that that’s just not gonna happen because that’s the way you gotta deal with bullies, you just stand up and punch back.”
She added that she wasn’t surprised to see questions about her heritage resurface.
“Donald Trump is out there on so many fronts stirring up as much hate as he can,” Warren said. “It kind of fits with who Donald Trump has been from the very beginning.”
Keller also asked Warren if she’d consider joining Hillary Clinton’s cabinet, and what she’s doing about complaints from constituents regarding changes in air-traffic patterns around Logan Airport.
One Comment
Tell Chief Warren her JOB and DUTIES are to work for the citizens of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, not damn Twitter. She is the epitome of political hacks!