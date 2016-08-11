With New State Law, Boston Mayor Seeks Lower Speed Limit

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Mayor Marty Walsh hopes a new state law will allow his administration to lower speed limits in parts of the city.
The Democrat said in a statement Thursday that he plans to ask the City Council to lower the “default” speed limit from 30 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour.
A municipal modernization bill recently signed into law by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker included a provision authorizing cities and towns to establish a 25-mile-per-hour speed limit on local roadways that go through densely-populated areas or business districts.
Previously, the state set a 30-mile-per-hour speed limit for those types of roads, and municipalities needed state approval to make changes.
Walsh says lower speed limits make streets safer for pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists.
