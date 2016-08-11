Phantom Gourmet: Great 8 Lobster Dishes

Shucked, sautéed, stuffed in a roll or served over pasta, lobster is always tough to beat. These are 8 of the Greatest lobster dishes here in the lobster capital of the world.

Connect With Phantom: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Fishbones

Chelmsford

Fishbones in Chelmsford may be landlocked, but it serves some of the region’s freshest fish, whether you order clam chowder, crab cakes or the overloaded Fisherman’s Platter . Of course, no seafood restaurant would be complete without lobster. You can have yours steamed, stuffed in a roll, served lazyman style, or on top of a juicy filet mignon.

Popovers on the Square

Portsmouth, Epping NH

With locations in Portsmouth and Epping, New Hampshire, Popovers on the Square serves fresh-baked, fluffy and crispy popovers for breakfast, lunch, dinner and even dessert. If you want to get super New Englandy, order up a plate of their signature lobster popovers, stuffed with lobster salad.

Strip by Strega

Boston

Strip by Strega in the Park Plaza Hotel offers a dining experience you won’t find anywhere else in Boston, or all of New England, for that matter. This sexy steakhouse is primarily known for their premium cuts of beef, like the massive 28 ounce bone-in prime Delmonico. Seafood lovers won’t be left out of the indulging if they order the over-the-top, three pound, butter-poached lobster, layered over truffle cauliflower puree.

Arturo’s Ristorante

Westboro

Arturo’s Ristorante in Westboro offers the kind of Italian comfort food you instantly fall in love with, all made from scratch with old family recipes. You won’t find a dish like the Pasta di Napoli anywhere else. This plate will please any seafood lover with shrimp, scallops and plenty of fresh lobster, sautéed in a citrus and herb cream sauce and served over fresh pappardelle.

Jasper White’s Summer Shack

Multiple Locations

With locations in Cambridge, Back Bay and Mohegan Sun, Jasper White’s Summer Shack is serious about all things lobster, right down to the open kitchen where customers can watch them being steamed in giant tanks right before their eyes. You won’t find a more delicious lobster dish anywhere in the country than Jasper’s always indulgent, pan roasted lobster, made with bourbon, white wine, chervil, chives and butter.

The Inn at Bay Point

Quincy

At The Inn At Bay Point in Quincy, customers come for the view and stay for the cocktails and food, including tons of small plates with anything from wings, to crab cake sliders, to larger entrees like the Louisiana Hot Pot overflowing with Cajun style shellfish. For lobster, there’s their famous two pound stuffed lobster.

The Winsor House

Duxbury

The Winsor House in Duxbury is set in a classic colonial house that dates back to 1803. There are many dining options, from the English pub with wood paneled walls, to the Carriage House featuring big, bright windows overlooking the patio. The menu is just as diverse, with everything from burgers to Bolognese. There are also plenty of lobster dishes, from lobster rolls bursting from the bun, to the luscious lobster flatbread pizza made with a lobster cognac sauce, parmesan cheese and scallions.

Kowloon

Saugus

The legendary Kowloon on Route One Saugus is a monstrous megaplex that’s the place to go for all things Asian, like stiff Tiki drinks, super fresh sushi, and all your favorite Szechuan, Mandarin, and Americanized Pupu platter staples – like Crab Rangoon, Spare Ribs and Chicken Fingers. Lobster lovers will want to sink their chopsticks into Kowloon’s Lobster with ginger and scallions, or their fiery Thai version served right in the shell.

Watch Phantom Gourmet on Saturdays and Sundays at 10:30 and 11 a.m. on myTV38.