WATCH LIVE: 10 a.m. Hearing On Aaron Hernandez Murder Conviction | Read More

Newbury Street Going Car-Free This Sunday

August 5, 2016 2:29 PM

BOSTON (CBS) — You’ll be able to explore Newbury Street on Sunday without having to worry about traffic.

The street will turn into a pedestrian-only walkway from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue.

City officials said they have already received positive feedback from the community on the initiative, known as “Open Newbury Street.”

“Open Newbury Street is an opportunity for our residents and visitors to enjoy everything Newbury Street has to offer without worrying about cars,” Walsh said in a statement.

No parking will be allowed on the street beginning at 8 a.m. on August 7.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch