Newbury Street Going Car-Free This Sunday

BOSTON (CBS) — You’ll be able to explore Newbury Street on Sunday without having to worry about traffic.
The street will turn into a pedestrian-only walkway from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue.
City officials said they have already received positive feedback from the community on the initiative, known as “Open Newbury Street.”
“Open Newbury Street is an opportunity for our residents and visitors to enjoy everything Newbury Street has to offer without worrying about cars,” Walsh said in a statement.
No parking will be allowed on the street beginning at 8 a.m. on August 7.
