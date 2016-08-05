Infant Found Dead Inside Camper, 2 Arrested On Drug Charges

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Police in Concord, New Hampshire, say a call to a camper about an unconscious infant who died eventually resulted in the arrests of two adults on drug charges.
Police said the child wasn’t breathing when they arrived Monday. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police said autopsy results aren’t available, but there are no initial signs of foul play. No arrests have been made.
At the property, police saw suspected drug use items and got a search warrant. They found multiple packages of methamphetamine and receipts and ledgers suggesting the drugs were meant for sale.
They arrested 24-year-old Bradford Ross and 20-year-old Kayla Austin on charges of drug possession and endangering the welfare of a child. Both were being arraigned Friday; it wasn’t immediately known if they had lawyers.
Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
One Comment