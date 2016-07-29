Family Of Florida Officer Killed By Drunk Driver Pushing For Ignition Interlock Devices Bill

BOSTON (CBS) — Overcome with grief, the family of Florida police officer deputy John Kotfila Jr. says their son’s death could’ve been prevented.

“It feels like a giant hole has been ripped out of your soul and will never heal,” his father, John Kotfila Sr., said.

Kotfila is from Falmouth, but moved to Florida to become a police officer. Back in March, Officer Kotfila was killed when he was struck head on by a drunk driver who going the wrong way down the highway.

He was only 30 years old.

“The effects of one person’s bad decision has affected so many lives forever,” Kotfila said.

On Friday, the family, along with women against drunk driving (MADD), spoke out at the State House to encourage lawmakers to pass a bill that requires the installation of ignition interlock devices in vehicles of all drunk driving offenders.

“Please pass this bill, so nobody else will have to live with this pain,” Officer Kotfila’s mother, Terry, said at the State House Friday.

“The interlock device is the most effective tool to prevent offenders to re-offending,” AAA Northeast Director Mary Maguire said.

Currently here in Massachusetts, the ignition interlock device is for second-time offenders. If the bill passes, all first time offenders can choose to use this device for a year or lose their license.

Kelly Moran is a convicted drunk driver, and she says this device will save lives including her own.

“Blowing into this device it taught me more than once I couldn’t go driving,” Moran said.

In 2014, 133 people in Massachusetts lost their lives to drunk drivers.

“With your help we can help stop drunk diving in Massachusetts,” Terry Kotfila said.

The bill will go before the House of Representatives for a vote this weekend.