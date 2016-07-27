WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Matt Damon: Aaron Rodgers Told Him ‘This Is The Stupidest Thing’ About DeflateGate

July 27, 2016 8:37 AM
Filed Under: aron rodgers, matt damona, NFL, Patriots, Sports, syndicated, Tom Brady

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston celebrities have gone to bat for Tom Brady in recent weeks, even before he gave up his fight in DeflateGate and agreed to serve his four-game suspension. Now that Brady is sitting out, longtime Boston sports fan Matt Damon has decided to chime in.

The Jason Bourne and Good Will Hunting star joined The Rich Eisen Show, which you can watch in the above video. Near the end, he drops an interesting nugget about a time he met Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who notably said he likes his footballs overinflated just days after the DeflateGate saga was born in January 2015.

What Rodgers told Damon isn’t surprising to New England fans, but probably not what fans outside of New England want to hear about their favorite argument against Brady’s legacy.

“I saw [Rodgers] at an event like a year ago and he was super cool about it,” said Damon. “He just goes, ‘This is the stupidest thing. … I immediately came out and said ‘I overinflate my footballs’ … because this is stupid.’ I mean, Aaron literally said that.”

If you’re a Packers fan and happen to be reading this, just understand that if you think DeflateGate is a big deal then your own quarterback thinks you’re being silly.

Damon also commented on what fans of teams on the Patriots’ schedule from Week 5 on would not want to hear: angry Brady is the best Brady.

“Tom’s going to be pissed, and him pissed is a good thing for the New England Patriots,” said Damon. “[Patriots fans] love seeing him like that.”

Brady is usually motivated enough by being the 199th pick in the draft and continually using that fact to fuel him, but the added element of sitting out four games and having his reputation destroyed has to count for something in the motivation department.

Damon knows one thing: Patriots fans want their team to win just to shove it back in the faces of haters across the country.

“If you’re not from New England, you’re definitely rooting against the Patriots,” he said. “And you [as a New England fan] feel that.”

Matt Dolloff is a writer for CBSBostonSports.com. His opinions do not necessarily reflect that of CBS or 98.5 The Sports Hub. Have a news tip or comment for Matt? Follow him on Twitter @mattdolloff and email him at mdolloff@985thesportshub.com.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia