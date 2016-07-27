Matt Damon: Aaron Rodgers Told Him ‘This Is The Stupidest Thing’ About DeflateGate

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston celebrities have gone to bat for Tom Brady in recent weeks, even before he gave up his fight in DeflateGate and agreed to serve his four-game suspension. Now that Brady is sitting out, longtime Boston sports fan Matt Damon has decided to chime in.

The Jason Bourne and Good Will Hunting star joined The Rich Eisen Show, which you can watch in the above video. Near the end, he drops an interesting nugget about a time he met Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who notably said he likes his footballs overinflated just days after the DeflateGate saga was born in January 2015.

What Rodgers told Damon isn’t surprising to New England fans, but probably not what fans outside of New England want to hear about their favorite argument against Brady’s legacy.

“I saw [Rodgers] at an event like a year ago and he was super cool about it,” said Damon. “He just goes, ‘This is the stupidest thing. … I immediately came out and said ‘I overinflate my footballs’ … because this is stupid.’ I mean, Aaron literally said that.”

If you’re a Packers fan and happen to be reading this, just understand that if you think DeflateGate is a big deal then your own quarterback thinks you’re being silly.

Damon also commented on what fans of teams on the Patriots’ schedule from Week 5 on would not want to hear: angry Brady is the best Brady.

“Tom’s going to be pissed, and him pissed is a good thing for the New England Patriots,” said Damon. “[Patriots fans] love seeing him like that.”

Brady is usually motivated enough by being the 199th pick in the draft and continually using that fact to fuel him, but the added element of sitting out four games and having his reputation destroyed has to count for something in the motivation department.

Damon knows one thing: Patriots fans want their team to win just to shove it back in the faces of haters across the country.

“If you’re not from New England, you’re definitely rooting against the Patriots,” he said. “And you [as a New England fan] feel that.”

