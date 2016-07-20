Hundreds Of Animals Rescued From Deplorable Conditions At Westport Farm

WESTPORT (CBS) – “This is one of the worst abuse cases I’ve ever seen,” said Dr. Kyle Quigley, of the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

In day two of an investigation into animal abuse in Westport, investigators found a 70-acre site in the woods where several hundred animals were kept in nightmarish conditions.

“It’s disgusting, and it’s extremely unfortunate and sad that these animals have to live in these conditions,” said Westport Police Det. Sgt. Tony Cestodio.

Investigators began looking at the property last week when a man reported two Rottweilers attacked and killed 15 of his goats.

Police say the landowner, 82-year-old Richard Medeiros, rented out plots of land for people to keep their animals which included horses, goats, pigs, dogs and cats. But many of the animals were horribly abused, given no food or water, chained up, some in crates with no ventilation.

Donna Lambert of Westport Animal Control said, “what’s going through my mind is what is going through these people’s minds. This is totally unacceptable.”

Investigators found some dead animals, and on Wednesday, they had to put down others. The task now is determining which animals can be saved. “For the animals that are suffering, we’re trying to end their suffering and try to save the ones we can,” said Dr. Quigley.

This is not the first go around in animal abuse for the owner, Medeiros. Six years ago police were on his farm for the very same reason. Police say this time they are going to take this case to the Attorney General’s office.