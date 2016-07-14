Mother Of 14 Killed By Paving Truck On Morning Walk

WORCESTER (CBS) – A mother of 14 was hit and killed by a paving truck in Worcester Thursday morning while out on a morning walk.

It happened around 9 a.m. on Ernest Avenue.

The victim, Patricia LeMay, had 14 children and 31 grandchildren according to a family friend.

Neighbors say LeMay walked the neighborhood every day. Several neighbors described her as “one of the nicest ladies you’ll ever meet in your lifetime.”

Worcester Police say a dump truck registered to Harrison Paving ran over LeMay, dragging her several feet. There is no sidewalk where LeMay was struck.

A neighbor says the truck driver was distraught and told police he never saw LeMay.

“Mrs. LeMay, she’s Grafton Hill,” friend Andrea Borrelli said. “She’s a huge part of our neighborhood, our community, she had 14 kids, a million grand-kids and she’s an elite example of a mother, a grandmother.”

Worcester Police are still investigating the crash.