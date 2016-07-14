WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live

Mother Of 14 Killed By Paving Truck On Morning Walk

July 14, 2016 5:19 PM By David Robichaud
WORCESTER (CBS) – A mother of 14 was hit and killed by a paving truck in Worcester Thursday morning while out on a morning walk.

It happened around 9 a.m. on Ernest Avenue.

The victim, Patricia LeMay, had 14 children and 31 grandchildren according to a family friend.

Patricia LeMay. (Courtesy Photo)

Neighbors say LeMay walked the neighborhood every day. Several neighbors described her as “one of the nicest ladies you’ll ever meet in your lifetime.”

Worcester Police say a dump truck registered to Harrison Paving ran over LeMay, dragging her several feet. There is no sidewalk where LeMay was struck.

A neighbor says the truck driver was distraught and told police he never saw LeMay.

“Mrs. LeMay, she’s Grafton Hill,” friend Andrea Borrelli said. “She’s a huge part of our neighborhood, our community, she had 14 kids, a million grand-kids and she’s an elite example of a mother, a grandmother.”

Worcester Police are still investigating the crash.

