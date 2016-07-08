Summer Of Savings: Getting Your Family Outside

LEXINGTON (CBS) – Summer is the perfect time to get outdoors and soak up all New England has to offer.

But if you are running out of ideas past hitting the beach or taking a bike ride, we’re here to help!

In this week’s WBZ-TV Summer of Savings, an idea for a free and fun trip to the farm.

From goats and chickens to planting and picking, kids get to experience it all at Wilson Farm in Lexington.

They’re hosting free farm tours throughout the summer.

Children over five are allowed to go behind the scenes in an hour-long interactive tour where they learn about animals and crops.

The kids even get a chance to plant a little something of their own.

The tour runs twice a day – once at 10 a.m. and again at 3 p.m.

Tours are scheduled for July 14, July 28 and August 11.

Parents can get in on their own farm fun – free adult tours are also offered.

For more information on these free tours, visit the Wilson Farm website.

Wilson Farm isn’t the only great option for summer activities.

BRIMFIELD ANTIQUES

In just a few days the Town of Brimfield will swell with hundreds of thousands of bargain hunters.

The legendary Brimfield Antiques Show gets underway Tuesday.

Millions of pieces of antiques will fill fields along a mile stretch of Route 20.

Most lots are free, but some do have a small fee.

Take the kids for a fun day of bargaining…and don’t worry – there is a food court to grab snacks!

SPLASH PARTY

In Boston an ordinary trip to the park is turning into a chill dance party as the city has kicked off its Splash Party series.

You can bring the kids to the park and cool off in the spray while listening to music, dancing and nibbling on some treats.

The dates are as followed for the parties, which run from 12-1 p.m.

Friday, July 8

Mozart Street Playground, Jamaica Plain

Friday, July 15

East Boston Memorial Park, East Boston

Thursday, July 21

Doherty Playground, Charlestown

Friday, July 29

Hynes Playground, West Roxbury

Friday, August 5

Hunt/Almont Park, Mattapan

ASTRONOMY

And finally you can take in the outside from inside, thanks to the Boston Museum of Science.

Each Friday night they host astronomy after hours.

Gaze up at the stars from the Gilliland Observatory on the museum’s roof at no cost.

It is cancelled if the weather does not cooperate.