WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]
Weather Alert: Plowable Snow | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App | Closings-Delays

Mazz: Christian Vazquez May Have Been Part Of Red Sox’ Problem, Not The Solution

July 5, 2016 1:54 PM By Tony Massarotti
Filed Under: Boston Red Sox, Christian Vazquez, John Farrell, Sports News, Steven Wright, Tony Massarotti, Tony Massarotti Columns

BOSTON (CBS) — A couple of months ago, Christian Vazquez was supposed to be the answer. Now he’s back in Triple-A and we can’t help but wonder if he was part of the problem.

Especially after Friday night.

Let’s back up here for a minute. On Friday night against the Los Angeles Angels, the Red Sox had a 5-0 lead in the top of the sixth inning when the Angels loaded the bases. Folks at home began squirming, wondering why manager John Farrell was sticking with knuckleballer Steven Wright in the rain, particularly after Wright admitted to having problems in similar conditions earlier in the year. During the sequence, pitching coach Carl Willis made a trip to the mound, the details of his visit becoming more important after the game.

“There was a trip to the mound with Carl and we told him we’re going to stick with the knuckleball – don’t give in,” manager John Farrell revealed after the game. “And then prior to the 3-2 pitch [that produced a grand slam] there was a meeting between [Vazquez] and Steven and he opted to go for a fastball on the inside part of the plate, and it ends up being the four-run swing.”

So there you go. A 5-0 game became a 5-4 nail-biter. And after Willis left the mound, Vazquez met with his pitcher and the tandem chose to ignore the coaching staff. Two days later, Ryan Hanigan was activated and Vazquez was sent to Triple-A.

Sounds like a pretty suspicious series of events, no?

Look, we all know that the Red Sox don’t have enough pitching. The question is whether they’re getting the most out of it. When Vazquez replaced Blake Swihart earlier in the year, it felt as if there were immediate dividends. Today, Sox pitchers have a 4.41 ERA with Vazquez behind the plate, just a shade below their overall team ERA (4.48) for the season.

The point? Vazquez’s impact has been minimal. And now we can’t help but wonder if he has actually been part of the problem, which didn’t bode well for a guy who hasn’t hit all season.

In the end, as constituted, the Red Sox don’t have the arms they need to beat quality competition this season. Maybe that will change. In the interim, for all of the abuse being heaped upon Red Sox pitchers this season — and rightfully so — we must now wonder if there was a break in the chain from the coaching staff to the mound, with Vazquez electing to ignore or veto requests from the coaching staff and manager.

If it happened in the sixth inning on Friday, after all, doesn’t it stand to reason that it happened other times, too?

More from Tony Massarotti
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia