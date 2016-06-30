Vince Wilfork’s Body Issue Photos Hit The Web, And He Doesn’t Care What You Think Of Them

BOSTON (CBS) — There’s a whole lot of Vince Wilfork to be seen in ESPN The Magazine’s upcoming “Body Issue,” and on Thursday, we’ got our first look at the nose tackle in all his glory.

Photos of the 325 pound Wilfork in the buff have hit the interweb, and he really doesn’t care what people think of them.

“There will be critics, just like with everything else. I think a lot of people will get a laugh out of it, I’ll tell you that,” the former Patriot told ESPN. “I’m looking forward to what the locker room’s going to say. But at the end of the day, I’m perfectly fine with who I am as a person and what I have accomplished. It shows a lot of my personality.”

📸 time for number 7⃣5⃣. Here's @wilfork75's @ESPN the Magazine cover for the 'Body' Issue. (h/t Peter Hapak). pic.twitter.com/rDUBii3niH — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) June 30, 2016

Here it is… A first look at Vince Wilfork in the Body Issue. https://t.co/dtp6eYVYmh — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) June 30, 2016

Wilfork, who is getting ready for his second season with the Houston Texans, even sent out a challenge to his former teammate Tom Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen.

Tommy Boi where u at? Now that I've done @ESPN Mag #BodyIssue I'm ready for the modeling world. Pics out tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/kVLFInAG8M — Vince Wilfork (@wilfork75) June 29, 2016

Wilfork is one of 19 athletes who posed for the annual “Body Issue,” which will be available online on July 6 and will hit newsstands on July 8.