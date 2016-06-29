WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Boston & Worcester Have The Worst Drivers In The Country, Report Finds

June 29, 2016 3:58 PM
Filed Under: Boston, Worcester

BOSTON (CBS) – Apparently, the stereotypes are true.

A new Allstate survey of road safety found that Boston has the absolute worst drivers in the country out of 200 cities that were analyzed. Coming in at No. 199 is Worcester.

Keller @ Large: Ugliness Behind The Wheel

Other New England cities don’t fare much better. Springfield is ranked 196th, followed by Providence at 194.

Read The Full Report (PDF)

Some of the factors that went into the ranking include the average years between collisions, and relative collision likelihood compared to the national average.

Boston drivers go about 3.7 years between collisions, the report found.

The best drivers can be found in Brownsville, Texas, the insurance company says. Drivers there go an average of 14.6 years between collisions.

