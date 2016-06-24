Man Charged With Recording Girls In Bedford, NH Target Fitting Room

BEDFORD, N.H. (CBS) – A Raymond, New Hampshire man is accused of filming girls changing in a Target fitting room.
Bedford police say they were called to the Target on South River Road in Bedford at about 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday for a report of a man who was recording young women changing clothes in the dressing room.
The man in question fled before officers arrived, but after an investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for 22-year-old Zachery Bishop.
One of the victims confronted the suspect.
“There were two young ladies involved and one of them happened to see a device come over the top of the partition between the two fitting room areas,” said Bedford Police Chief John Bryfonski. “She got dressed went back, knocked on the door confronted the individual he pushed her aside, she continued to tussle with him.”
Bishop turned himself in Thursday and was charged with violation of privacy.
He’s currently being held on $2,000 cash bail.
