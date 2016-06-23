Newton Daycare Worker Arrested On Child Pornography Charges

ARLINGTON (CBS) – A worker at a Newton daycare and early learning center is charged with possessing and distributing child porn. Mason Lister, 21, of Arlington was a maintenance worker at Family Access.

“Any parent would be alarmed,” said a mom whose child attends daycare at the facility.

Arlington police focused on Lister when he shared images on social media sites –Dropbox, Kik and Twitter.

“The exploitation of children, the abuse of children, is one of the worst crimes in our society and we take it very seriously,” said Arlington Police Captain Richard Flynn.

Officers arrested Lister at his home. Using a search warrant, investigators looked at Lister’s computer and say they found numerous images. They will not say how many or the ages of the kids.

“Where the images came from are a big part of our investigation right now,” said Flynn.

One mom said her daughter is three-and-a-half years old and has attended Family Access for three years.

“It’s a good daycare. The teachers are good. The staff is good it can happen anywhere,” said the woman. She said she was trusting the police to do their investigation. “We still trust the daycare. There’s nothing at this point we can do.”

Family Access send a letter to parents about the arrest. The center released a statement saying:

“Mason Lister was a former maintenance worker at Family Access of Newton. He never had involvement or contact with any children, we sent a letter home to parents and are referring all calls to Arlington police.”

Lister’s mother is the Assistant Executive Director of the facility. No one would answer the door at the family’s home.

Newton police said they have not received any complaints from parents about Mason Lister’s actions at the daycare.