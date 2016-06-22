2 Charged In Murder Of Student Near Burke High School In Dorchester

June 22, 2016 5:00 PM
BOSTON (CBS) – Two young men were arrested Wednesday in the shooting death of a student near Jeremiah Burke High School in Dorchester earlier this month.

Jonathan Aguasvivas, 23, of Roxbury and 24-year-old Benzy Bain of Mattapan are now charged with the murder of 17-year-old Raekwon Brown on June 8.

Jonathan Aguasvivas, 23, of Roxbury and 24-year-old Benzy Bain of Mattapan. (Dorchester Municipal Court)

Jonathan Aguasvivas, 23, and Benzy Bain, 24, both charged with the murder of Raekwon Brown, 17. (Dorchester Municipal Court)

Both hid their faces as they were arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Dorchester Municipal Court. Police are still looking for a third suspect.

Three other people – two teenagers and a 67-year-old woman – were wounded in the shooting.

The families of the three victims still have unanswered questions like why their boys were gunned down. They have heard the shooting was over a school argument. With the arrests, they want to know how it elevated into a shooting by men in their 20s.

Raekwon Brown’s mother received a phone call at 5:00 a.m. that the arrests had been made. None of the families had seen the suspects before.

Brown was shot outside Jeremiah Burke High School in Dorchester June 8. (WBZ-TV)

Brown was shot outside Jeremiah Burke High School in Dorchester June 8. (WBZ-TV)

Brown’s sister, Latasha Allen, spoke outside of court. “They are cowards,” Allen said. “I don’t see how you can live every day and breathe knowing that you killed somebody.”

Investigators said surveillance camera video and “other digital evidence” helped lead them to Aguasvivas and Bain.

“Clearly, those responsible for the shooting cared little about who they hurt, harmed or injured while displaying an absolute disregard for the safety and well-being of every person living or working in that neighborhood,” Boston Police Commissioner Bill Evans said in a statement.

Raekwon Brown. (Family photos)

Raekwon Brown. (Family photos)

“To Raekwon’s family, I can only say that it is my sincere and humble hope that the news of today’s arrests brings with it some small measure of comfort and solace,” Evans continued.

Jonathan Aguasvivas brought into Charlestown District Court Monday, March 30, 2015. (WBZ-TV)

Jonathan Aguasvivas brought into Charlestown District Court Monday, March 30, 2015. (WBZ-TV)

Jonathan Aguasvivas has an extensive criminal history dating back to 2006. Most of the arrests were related to domestic abuse or weapons charges.

He was one of two passengers in a car when the driver, Angelo West, shot a Boston Police officer in the face in March 2015.

Officer John Moynihan was critically wounded, and police returned fire, killing West.

Moynihan underwent several hours of surgery to remove a bullet from his neck and survived.

