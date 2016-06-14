Man Killed Outside Mattapan Barber Shop While Son Was Getting Haircut

MATTAPAN (CBS) — A man was shot and killed outside a Mattapan barber shop where his four-year-old son was getting a haircut.

It happened shortly after noon outside Hair It Is on Blue Hill Ave.

Boston Police investigate apparent homicide behind the Hair It Is Barber shop at Blue Hill and Morton St. pic.twitter.com/KxpJnIIXQg — Lana Jones (@Lanawbz) June 14, 2016

Relatives identify the victim as 31-year-old Marcus Hall. They say he was killed while bringing his four year old son for a haircut.

“I don’t know how I’m gonna tell him he’s not gonna see his father again,” said Shiaka McIntosh, the boy’s mother. “His father he loved his son he was definitely in his son’s life.”

“He was bringing his son to get a haircut and he died while bringing his son to get a haircut.”

Boston Police comb an alley behind a Blue Hill barber shop. Apparent homicide. pic.twitter.com/14Qm6xg5y8 — Lana Jones (@Lanawbz) June 14, 2016

Police do not have an obvious motive at this point; they do say the killing does not appear random.

“It’s a very active homicide investigation in which our officers are canvassing the scene and looking for any and all witnesses,” said Boston Police Chief Willie Gross. “We’d also like to state that this doesn’t appear to be a random act of crime.”

McIntosh says her four year old boy is physically fine, but now must face life without a father.

“He was a good father not a gang member, not a gang banger, none of that he was a great father,” McIntosh said. “I was at work, he was with his son and it’s unfortunate that he had to die in front of my child or you know however it transpired.”

It is not clear if the boy witnessed the shooting or not.

No suspects have been arrested.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Lana Jones reports

