WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Patriots Fan Flips Off Roger Goodell While Taking Pic With Commish

June 7, 2016 11:07 AM
Filed Under: DeflateGate, New England Patriots, Roger Goodell, Sports News
Roger Goodell (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

BOSTON (CBS) — A Patriots fan taking a picture with Roger Goodell may seem a little odd given the delicate relationship the NFL commissioner currently has with the New England region.

That is, until you see the salute the Pats fan delivered to Goodell.

The @OnlyinBos twitter account posted a picture of Patriots fan Jim Podanoffsky with Goodell following Jim Kelly’s golf tournament outside of Buffalo, New York on Monday. The two have smiles on their faces in the photo, though Goodell probably wouldn’t have been showing off his pearly whites if he had seen Podanoffsky’s gesture in the photo.

“The Bird” is a little too racy for us here at CBSBoston.com, so we had to improvise. Click on the picture for Podanoffsky’s actual photo with Goodell.

A Patriots fan gives Roger Goodell a New England salute while posing for a picture with the NFL commissioner. (Screen shot from @OnlyInBos Twitter Account)

A Patriots fan gives Roger Goodell a New England salute while posing for a picture with the NFL commissioner. (Screen shot from @OnlyInBos Twitter Account)

Credit to Podanoffsky for relaying how 99% of the region feels towards Goodell during the whole DeflateGate saga.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Comic Con Drip Pan
Summer of Savings

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch