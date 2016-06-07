Patriots Fan Flips Off Roger Goodell While Taking Pic With Commish

BOSTON (CBS) — A Patriots fan taking a picture with Roger Goodell may seem a little odd given the delicate relationship the NFL commissioner currently has with the New England region.

That is, until you see the salute the Pats fan delivered to Goodell.

The @OnlyinBos twitter account posted a picture of Patriots fan Jim Podanoffsky with Goodell following Jim Kelly’s golf tournament outside of Buffalo, New York on Monday. The two have smiles on their faces in the photo, though Goodell probably wouldn’t have been showing off his pearly whites if he had seen Podanoffsky’s gesture in the photo.

“The Bird” is a little too racy for us here at CBSBoston.com, so we had to improvise. Click on the picture for Podanoffsky’s actual photo with Goodell.

Credit to Podanoffsky for relaying how 99% of the region feels towards Goodell during the whole DeflateGate saga.