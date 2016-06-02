WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]
WATCH LIVE: Bella Bond Murder Trial

Tom Brady Reflects On Baseball Career That Never Happened

June 2, 2016 4:46 PM
Filed Under: Michael Hurley, Montreal Expos, New England Patriots, NFL, Tom Brady

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Twenty-one years ago to the day, the Montreal Expos took a flyer on a catcher out of Junipero Serra High School in California with an 18th-round pick in the MLB draft. The kid didn’t end up signing. Instead he went to Michigan to pursue a long shot career as a quarterback.

And the six-state region of New England is forever thankful.

On Thursday, the currently suspended quarterback took a moment to briefly reflect on what could have been had he made the jump to pro baseball as an 18-year-old.

Given that he’s now arguably the very best quarterback to ever play the sport of football and that the worst thing anyone can say about him is that he’s top-five, it’s a career decision that’s really worked out for Brady. But at the time, way back in 1995, the idea would have seemed preposterous.

“At the time, I thought his future was in baseball,” Pete Jensen, Brady’s baseball coach, told the New York Daily News in 2008. “He could really throw.”

Serra’s athletic director during Brady’s time at the school told ESPN that he remembered Brady more for baseball than football.

“Surprisingly, he was getting more attention for baseball,” John Kirby, Brady’s former teammate, told Bleacher Report. “We all thought he was going to be a pro baseball player. He was a really good catcher.

RELATED: Brady Shares Sweet Moment With 93-Year-Old Community MVP Winner

Even Brady’s own father thought his son would end up gripping red seams instead of white ones. (Please, nobody let Chris “Mad Dog” Russo know that Brady’s father once spoke publicly.)

“Even getting out of high school, we thought his career would be in baseball,” the elder Brady told Yahoo. “Eventually, football just kind of became his sport of choice.”

Suffice it to say, with four Super Bowls, three Super Bowl MVPs, two MVPs, 58,000 passing yards, 428 touchdowns, and a guaranteed spot among the all-time greats in Canton, Brady probably sleeps easy at night knowing he made the right choice. The Patriots aren’t too torn up by his decision either.

But, hey, if he’s really feeling wistful for his days on the diamond, maybe he should take a quick trip over to Buffalo next weekend and sock a few dingers for the home crowd.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch