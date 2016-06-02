Surveillance Video Released From Deadly Taunton Rampage

BOSTON (CBS) – New video from a open records request provides a closer look at that night in early May when Arthur DaRosa went on a stabbing spree in Taunton.

He stabbed two women in their home before crashing a car into Macy’s at Silver City Galleria. The surveillance video picks up the story.

There is no audio, but the video shows DaRosa running in and punching a woman in the face by the jewelry counter. The 28-year old then goes after another employee. As soon as he leaves, people rush to help the 65-year old woman on the floor, who did go to the hospital.

One Macy’s employee told WBZ-TV DaRosa terrorized her. “He grabbed my hair, grabbed my arm, my arm is really, really hurting,” Gleason tells WBZ-TV. “He tossed me around like a rag doll.”

Another camera shows DaRosa running toward the mall. While another camera shows panicked customers fleeing the show.

Police and medics are then seen rushing into the store to help.

After Macy’s, DaRosa went to Bertucci’s where he picked-up a knife and went after more victims before an off-duty shot and killed him.

DaRosa killed two people and injured several others.

The District Attorney’s office is not commenting because it’s an ongoing investigation.